August 26, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

RALLY FALLS SHORT - Last night, Reading jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a Luke Miller RBI single in the second inning. Madison Stokes added a two-run double down the left-field line in the third as Reading went up 3-0. Josh Stephen delivered an RBI single in the top of the fifth to extend Reading's lead to 4-0. Cameron Cannon blasted a three-run homer over the Maine Monster in left-field in the bottom half of the fifth inning to cut the lead to 4-3. Reading sent 11 batters to the plate and scored five runs in the top of the sixth to take a commanding 9-3 lead. Reading collected four singles in the inning from Luke Miller, Chris Cornelius, Josh Stephen, and Madison Stokes, while Portland walked four batters leading to the five runs. The Sea Dogs rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by Kole Cottam's second Double-A home run, a two-run shot to left-centerfield.

CANNON TAKES OFF - Cameron Cannon has blasted home runs in back-to-back games for the Sea Dogs. He has also hit three in his last four games for Portland. Each homer has been a multi-run bomb for the Double-A newcomer. Ranked as the No. 25 prospect in the Red Sox organization by MLB.com, Cannon was promoted to Portland on August 10th from the Greenville Drive. He hit .302 with 24 doubles and eight homers for the Drive.

FAMILIAR FACES - RHP Victor Santos will be on the mound tonight facing his former team, the Fightin Phils. After starting the season with A+ Jersey Shore, he was then promoted to Reading. Then he was traded to the Red Sox 7/17 while the Sea Dogs were in Reading and he had to go to the opposing clubhouse. Santos has only issued three walks 26.0 innings with Portland. Before being traded to the Red Sox, he only allowed four walks in 20.2 innings with the Reading Fightin' Phils (AA - Philadelphia Phillies).

MAJOR LEAGUE REHABBERS - Danny Santana and Ryan Brasier will be rehabbing with the Sea Dogs this week. Santana was signed as a minor league free agent by the Boston Red Sox on 3/7/2021, entering his 14th professional season. Prior to the Red Sox, he was a member of the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers. In 2021, Santana is batting .171 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Red Sox in 33 games. Brasier has been in the Red Sox organization since 2018, also in his 14th professional season. He had Tommy John surgery on 6/10/14 and went nearly five years between Major League pitching appearances, from 9/27/2013 with the Los Angeles Angels to 7/9/2018 with Boston.

ACTIVE STREAKS - LHP Rio Gomez has not allowed a run in his last 11 appearances spanning 15.2 innings with only nine hits and 15 strikeouts. RHP Joan Martinez has not allowed a run in his last six games (8.2 innings) while allow just three hits and striking out 11.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs remain in fourth place in the Northeast League. The Akron RubberDucks are in first place with the Bowie Baysox in second place (2.5 games back) and the Somerset Patriots in third place (3.0 games out of first). Portland is technically 4.0 games behind Akron, but only 1.5 games out of a playoff spot.

