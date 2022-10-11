Second Rounder Hamaliuk Heads to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the San Jose Sharks have assigned forward Dillon Hamaliuk (HAM-uh-lick) from the Barracuda to the Thunder.

Hamaliuk, 21, begins his second year as a pro. A native of Leduc, Alberta, the 6-foot-4, 201-pound forward appeared in 44 games for the Barracuda last season. He tallied nine points (3g, 6a) in 44 games. Hamaliuk was drafted in the second round by the Sharks in the 2019 NHL Draft (#55 overall).

Prior to turning pro, Hamaliuk spent parts of five seasons with the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds and Kelowna Rockets. He helped the Thunderbirds to a WHL title in 2016-17. Hamaliuk played two full seasons in Seattle before heading to Kelowna. Overall, he compiled 110 points (48g, 62a) in 192 games to go along with 182 penalty minutes.

Hamaliuk played in Kelowna with Mark Liwiski, who was just sent to the Thunder on Monday by San Jose.

