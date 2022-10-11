Buy Game-Worn Jerseys this Saturday at the Swamp Shop
October 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Add a blue game-worn or game-issued jersey from last Walleye season to your collection! Jerseys will go on sale at the Huntington Center Swamp Shop on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m.
Check out the jerseys we will have available:
Number Name Size
BLUE
2 No Name 56
3 No Name 54
4 Parsells 56
5 Myer 52
7 Paliani 52
8 Curry 54
9 Craggs 56
11 Pederson 54
12 McKenzie 54
13 Heard 54
14 Albert 52
15 Vela 54
16 Hawkins 52
17 Hensick 52
18 Clarke 54
19 Berry 52
20 Tomlak 54
21 Schultz 50
22 Boeing 50
23 Keenan 54
24 Gazzola 54
25 Hillman 54
26 Harsch 54
28 Dickinson 54
29 Mychan 54
30 Milosek 64G
33 Fulcher 64G
34 Preston 54
35 Driscoll 64G
44 Ghafari 54
55 Lowney 50
PRICING: Game-worn jerseys with a name and number will be $350. Game-issued jerseys with no name will be $250.
One jersey per person per transaction. Fans are welcome to get back in line in order to purchase additional jerseys.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 11, 2022
- Calder Brooks Assigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Buy Game-Worn Jerseys this Saturday at the Swamp Shop - Toledo Walleye
- Komet Legend George Drysdale Passes - Fort Wayne Komets
- Growlers Announce Training Camp Roster - Newfoundland Growlers
- Cap and MacDonald Added to Swamp Rabbits Training Camp Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Welcome Five from AHL Camps, Release Two Players - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.