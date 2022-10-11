Buy Game-Worn Jerseys this Saturday at the Swamp Shop

Add a blue game-worn or game-issued jersey from last Walleye season to your collection! Jerseys will go on sale at the Huntington Center Swamp Shop on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m.

Check out the jerseys we will have available:

Number Name Size

BLUE

2 No Name 56

3 No Name 54

4 Parsells 56

5 Myer 52

7 Paliani 52

8 Curry 54

9 Craggs 56

11 Pederson 54

12 McKenzie 54

13 Heard 54

14 Albert 52

15 Vela 54

16 Hawkins 52

17 Hensick 52

18 Clarke 54

19 Berry 52

20 Tomlak 54

21 Schultz 50

22 Boeing 50

23 Keenan 54

24 Gazzola 54

25 Hillman 54

26 Harsch 54

28 Dickinson 54

29 Mychan 54

30 Milosek 64G

33 Fulcher 64G

34 Preston 54

35 Driscoll 64G

44 Ghafari 54

55 Lowney 50

PRICING: Game-worn jerseys with a name and number will be $350. Game-issued jerseys with no name will be $250.

One jersey per person per transaction. Fans are welcome to get back in line in order to purchase additional jerseys.

