LA Kings Assign Goaltender David Hrenak to Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, SC - The LA Kings, NHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today that goaltender David Hrenak has been assigned to Greenville.

Hrenak, 24, joins the Swamp Rabbits ahead of his first full professional season, having played three games for the Ontario Reign, the AHL affiliate of the Kings, after his collegiate career at St. Cloud State (NCAA DI) came to a close. In his appearances with the Reign, the Povazska Bystrica, Slovakia native posted a 1-1-0 record with a 1.81 goals-against average and a .951 save-percentage.

The 2018 fifth round pick by the Kings spent 5 seasons with the St. Cloud State Huskies and posted an 82-44-14 record and a combine .910 save-percentage.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

