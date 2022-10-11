Growlers Announce Training Camp Roster

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce the club's Training Camp roster ahead of 2022-23 ECHL season.

As of today, 20 players have joined Growlers Training Camp, including three goaltenders, four defensemen and 13 forwards. Of those 20 players in attendance, 12 players are on AHL contracts with the Toronto Marlies and four skaters are on ECHL contracts.

An additional four skaters have joined the Growlers on a tryout basis. Please see below for a complete Training Camp roster.

The Growlers officially open Training Camp on Wednesday, October 12 at the Mary Brown's Centre.

On Saturday, October 15, the Growlers will host an open practice at C.B.S. Arena from 10:00am to 11:30am. This event is open to the public and is free of charge.

The Growlers kick off their fourth season of ECHL hockey on Friday, October 21 as they host their North Division rivals, the Reading Royals, at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

