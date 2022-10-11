Cap and MacDonald Added to Swamp Rabbits Training Camp Roster

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that defenseman Ethan Cap and forward Ayden MacDonald have been added to the team's 2022 training camp roster as part of a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction. Both skaters are signed under ECHL contracts with Greenville.

Cap, 22, and MacDonald, 25, join the rest of the Swamp Rabbits roster after spending time at training camp with the Manitoba Moose (AHL, Winnipeg).

During his rookie campaign in 2021-22, Cap appeared in 53 games for the Swamp Rabbits and recorded 11 points (1g, 10a) during those games.

MacDonald, also a rookie in 2012-22, was the Greenville's second leading rookie, totaling 33 points (20g, 13a) in 44 games after signing with the team in January.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

