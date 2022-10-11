Milwaukee Assigns Forward Burgess to Norfolk

October 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Tuesday that forward Todd Burgess has been assigned to the club from the Milwaukee Admirals.

Burgess, 26, spent the 2021-22 season splitting time between the AHL's Manitoba Moose and the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers. With the Moose, he played in 35 games and posted 13 points (7g, 6a). With the Growlers, Burgess registered nine points in 10 games (3g, 6a).

The Phoenix, AZ native played five years of college hockey, which began in 2016-17 with Rensselaer Polytech Institute (NCAA). In 102 career games, Burgess posted 48 points (22g, 26a). In 2020-21, he suited up with Minnesota State Mankato for 25 games and had 14 points (5g, 9a).

Before his collegiate career, Burgess was selected in the fourth round (103rd overall) by the Ottawa Senators in the 2016 NHL Draft. In 2015-16, the 6'2, 180-pound forward had 95 points with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, which was good enough to earn himself Most Valuable Player honors and also won the Robertson Cup that same season.

The Admirals will kick off the 2022-23 season against the South Carolina Carolina Stingrays on Friday, October 21. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM at Norfolk Scope. Single-game tickets for the upcoming season are ON SALE NOW.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.