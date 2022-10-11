ECHL Transactions - October 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 11, 2022:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Allen:

Colin Jacobs, F

Jacksonville:

Austin Lotz, G

Orlando:

Connor Graham, F

South Carolina:

Francis Marotte, G

Trois-Rivières:

Jordan Briere, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Nick Albano, D added to training camp roster

Atlanta:

Add Sanghoon Shin, F added to training camp roster

Greenville:

Add Michael McNiven, G added to training camp roster

Add Bryce Reddick, D added to training camp roster

Add Dan Willett, D added to training camp roster

Add Justin Hamonic, D added to training camp roster

Add Bobby Russell, D added to training camp roster

Add Max Martin, D added to training camp roster

Add Frank Hora, D added to training camp roster

Add Chase Zieky, F added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Beauchamp, F added to training camp roster

Add Ben Freeman, F added to training camp roster

Add Ethan Somoza, F added to training camp roster

Add Dallas Gerads, F added to training camp roster

Add Austin Eastman, F added to training camp roster

Add Luke Santerno, F added to training camp roster

Add Tanner Eberle, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Elmer, F added to training camp roster

Add Carter Souch, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Wiesner, F added to training camp roster

Add Daniel Ritter, G added to training camp roster

Add David Hrenak, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario

Add Alex Ierullo, F assigned by Ontario

Add Christian Kasastul, D assigned by Ontario

Add Joe Gatenby, D assigned by Ontario

Jacksonville:

Delete Mike Szmatula, F suspended by team

Kalamazoo:

Add Joe Masonius, D added to training camp roster

Add Daniel D'Amico, F added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Saigeon, F added to training camp roster

Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland (a.m.)

Kansas City:

Add Shane Starrett, G added to training camp roster

Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Maine:

Add Nick Isaacson, F added to training camp roster

Norfolk:

Add Todd Burgess, F assigned by Milwaukee

Orlando:

Add Matthew Sredl, D added to training camp roster

Add Steve Oleksy, D added to training camp roster

Add Dante Sheriff, F added to training camp roster

Add Joe Carroll, F added to training camp roster

Add Justyn Gurney, F added to training camp roster

Add Dmitri Semykin, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Add Calder Brooks, F assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Tyler Wall, G signed contract, added to training camp roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned by Laval

Add Ryan Francis, F assigned by Laval

Add Olivier Galipeau, D assigned by Laval

Add John Parker-Jones, D/F assigned by Laval

Add Emile Poirier, F assigned by Laval

Add Brett Stapley, F assigned by Laval

Add Joe Vrbetic, G assigned by Laval

Add Cameron Hillis, F assigned from Laval by Montreal

Tulsa:

Add Jack Doremus, F signed contract

Utah:

Add Andrew Nielsen, D added to training camp roster

Wichita:

Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

