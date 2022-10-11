ECHL Transactions - October 11
October 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 11, 2022:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Allen:
Colin Jacobs, F
Jacksonville:
Austin Lotz, G
Orlando:
Connor Graham, F
South Carolina:
Francis Marotte, G
Trois-Rivières:
Jordan Briere, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Nick Albano, D added to training camp roster
Atlanta:
Add Sanghoon Shin, F added to training camp roster
Greenville:
Add Michael McNiven, G added to training camp roster
Add Bryce Reddick, D added to training camp roster
Add Dan Willett, D added to training camp roster
Add Justin Hamonic, D added to training camp roster
Add Bobby Russell, D added to training camp roster
Add Max Martin, D added to training camp roster
Add Frank Hora, D added to training camp roster
Add Chase Zieky, F added to training camp roster
Add Anthony Beauchamp, F added to training camp roster
Add Ben Freeman, F added to training camp roster
Add Ethan Somoza, F added to training camp roster
Add Dallas Gerads, F added to training camp roster
Add Austin Eastman, F added to training camp roster
Add Luke Santerno, F added to training camp roster
Add Tanner Eberle, F added to training camp roster
Add Jake Elmer, F added to training camp roster
Add Carter Souch, F added to training camp roster
Add Matt Wiesner, F added to training camp roster
Add Daniel Ritter, G added to training camp roster
Add David Hrenak, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario
Add Alex Ierullo, F assigned by Ontario
Add Christian Kasastul, D assigned by Ontario
Add Joe Gatenby, D assigned by Ontario
Jacksonville:
Delete Mike Szmatula, F suspended by team
Kalamazoo:
Add Joe Masonius, D added to training camp roster
Add Daniel D'Amico, F added to training camp roster
Add Brandon Saigeon, F added to training camp roster
Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland (a.m.)
Kansas City:
Add Shane Starrett, G added to training camp roster
Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley
Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Coachella Valley
Maine:
Add Nick Isaacson, F added to training camp roster
Norfolk:
Add Todd Burgess, F assigned by Milwaukee
Orlando:
Add Matthew Sredl, D added to training camp roster
Add Steve Oleksy, D added to training camp roster
Add Dante Sheriff, F added to training camp roster
Add Joe Carroll, F added to training camp roster
Add Justyn Gurney, F added to training camp roster
Add Dmitri Semykin, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Add Calder Brooks, F assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Tyler Wall, G signed contract, added to training camp roster
Trois-Rivières:
Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned by Laval
Add Ryan Francis, F assigned by Laval
Add Olivier Galipeau, D assigned by Laval
Add John Parker-Jones, D/F assigned by Laval
Add Emile Poirier, F assigned by Laval
Add Brett Stapley, F assigned by Laval
Add Joe Vrbetic, G assigned by Laval
Add Cameron Hillis, F assigned from Laval by Montreal
Tulsa:
Add Jack Doremus, F signed contract
Utah:
Add Andrew Nielsen, D added to training camp roster
Wichita:
Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 11, 2022
- LA Kings Assign Goaltender David Hrenak to Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho Steelheads Add Five Skaters to 2022 Training Camp Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Milwaukee Assigns Forward Burgess to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Second Rounder Hamaliuk Heads to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - October 11 - ECHL
- Rabbit Report: Ticket Promotions Are Back - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Calder Brooks Assigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Buy Game-Worn Jerseys this Saturday at the Swamp Shop - Toledo Walleye
- Komet Legend George Drysdale Passes - Fort Wayne Komets
- Growlers Announce Training Camp Roster - Newfoundland Growlers
- Cap and MacDonald Added to Swamp Rabbits Training Camp Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Welcome Five from AHL Camps, Release Two Players - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.