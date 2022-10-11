K-Wings Welcome Five from AHL Camps, Release Two Players

October 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that five players will join the team's training camp roster.

First, the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) have reassigned defenseman Olivier LeBlanc to Kalamazoo, and released forward Brandon Saigeon from his PTO contract on Monday. Both will return to the K-Wings on Tuesday.

Next, Wilkes-Barre (AHL) released defenseman Tyler Rockwell and forward Daniel D'Amico from their AHL tryouts, and Hartford (AHL) has released defenseman Joe Masonius from his PTO contract as well. All three will report to the K-Wings.

LeBlanc, 26, played in19 games for the K-Wings last season, scoring one goal with five assists and six penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 172-pound, defenseman was a 7th-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2014, and compiled a plus-54 in three seasons (2017-2020) of junior hockey with the University of New Brunswick.

The K-Wings also released forwards Zachary Currie and Gianni Vitali from their tryout agreements.

Kalamazoo continues training camp this week with its first preseason game coming this Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m. versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Tickets are just $6 if purchased before the day of the game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.