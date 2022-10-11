Rabbit Report: Ticket Promotions Are Back
October 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
TICKET PROMOS ARE BACK!
Fan favorite ticket deals are back for the 2022-23 Season
The Swamp Rabbits are proud to announce the following Promotional Packages that will run all throughout the season! We have FOUR reoccurring events this season: The Pepsi Family Four Pack, The Michelob Ultra Superior Fan Package, Thirsty Thursday, and the Waggin' Wednesdays presented by the Noble Dog Hotel!
WAGGIN' WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY NOBLE DOG HOTEL
Every Wednesday we invite all of the Four-legged members of your family to join us at the Well! All Dogs are welcome, but we do have a max of two dogs per person in attendance. Please be aware that if you are bringing a dog and would like a seat for them, please be sure and purchase an additional seat!
THIRSTY THURSDAYS
Join us every Thursday this season for the return of THIRSTY THURSDAYS where the Swamp Rabbits are proud to offer select $1 domestic beers! That's right $1 Beers are BACK!
PEPSI FAMILY FOUR PACK
The Best Deal in the Upstate returns on FRIDAY and SUNDAY! The Family Four Pack includes a hotdog, chips, and a Pepsi product PLUS your seats for the game for only $20/seat!
The Family Four Pack has a minimum of 4 tickets as a requirement. Your tickets will be delivered immediately after purchase. Your Food and Beverage voucher will be picked up at the Swamp Rabbits Table outside section 121 on Gameday!
MICHELOB ULTRA SUPERIOR FAN SECTION
Michelob Ultra & The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are proud to announce the Michelob Ultra Superior Fan Section! All Seats in This Section will include Two (2) Michelob Ultra aluminum bottles PLUS your seat for the game!
Tickets will be delivered directly to your account, your Michelob Ultra vouchers will be picked up at the Swamp Rabbits Sales Table outside of section 121 on Gameday
FREEDOM FRIDAYS PRESENTED BY TAX TITANS
Thanks to Tax Titans all Military members, veterans and their families receive a discount on tickets at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office by showing a valid Military ID.
