Idaho Steelheads Add Five Skaters to 2022 Training Camp Roster
October 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today the club has added five skaters to the 2022 training camp roster.
Nick Canade (D) - Released from camp tryout with Texas (AHL)
Justin Misiak (F) - Released from camp tryout with Texas (AHL)
Michael Pastujov (F) - Released from camp tryout with Texas (AHL)
Janis Svanenbergs (F) - Released from camp tryout with Texas (AHL)
Cory Thomas (D) - Released from camp tryout with Texas (AHL)
Find a more detailed training camp roster HERE. Make sure to follow all Steelheads social media accounts for daily updates from camp. For any media requests during training camp please contact Director of Broadcasting & Media/Community Relations Cam McGuire at cmcguire@idahosteelheads.com.
The Steelheads celebrate their 25th season of hockey in Boise with the home opener at the Idaho Central Arena on Fri., Oct. 28 at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 11, 2022
- LA Kings Assign Goaltender David Hrenak to Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho Steelheads Add Five Skaters to 2022 Training Camp Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Milwaukee Assigns Forward Burgess to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Second Rounder Hamaliuk Heads to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - October 11 - ECHL
- Rabbit Report: Ticket Promotions Are Back - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Calder Brooks Assigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Buy Game-Worn Jerseys this Saturday at the Swamp Shop - Toledo Walleye
- Komet Legend George Drysdale Passes - Fort Wayne Komets
- Growlers Announce Training Camp Roster - Newfoundland Growlers
- Cap and MacDonald Added to Swamp Rabbits Training Camp Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Welcome Five from AHL Camps, Release Two Players - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Idaho Steelheads Add Five Skaters to 2022 Training Camp Roster
- Idaho Steelheads Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster
- Idaho Steelheads Agree to Terms with Veteran Defenseman Matt Register for 2022-23 Season
- Idaho Steelheads to Send Six Contracted Players to AHL Training Camps
- Idaho Steelheads Agree to Terms with Goaltender Jake Kupsky for 2022-23 Season