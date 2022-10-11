Idaho Steelheads Add Five Skaters to 2022 Training Camp Roster

October 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today the club has added five skaters to the 2022 training camp roster.

Nick Canade (D) - Released from camp tryout with Texas (AHL)

Justin Misiak (F) - Released from camp tryout with Texas (AHL)

Michael Pastujov (F) - Released from camp tryout with Texas (AHL)

Janis Svanenbergs (F) - Released from camp tryout with Texas (AHL)

Cory Thomas (D) - Released from camp tryout with Texas (AHL)

Find a more detailed training camp roster HERE. Make sure to follow all Steelheads social media accounts for daily updates from camp. For any media requests during training camp please contact Director of Broadcasting & Media/Community Relations Cam McGuire at cmcguire@idahosteelheads.com.

The Steelheads celebrate their 25th season of hockey in Boise with the home opener at the Idaho Central Arena on Fri., Oct. 28 at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.