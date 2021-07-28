SeaWolves to Host Wonders Reunion at UPMC Park

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that the team will host Wonders Night, presented by UPMC Hamot and UPMC Health Plan, on Saturday, September 4 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1996 hit film 'That Thing You Do!' at UPMC Park. The SeaWolves host the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) at 4:05 p.m. Gates open to ticketed fans at 3 p.m.

As a part of the celebration, the SeaWolves will welcome Tom Everett Scott (Guy "Shades" Patterson), Johnathon Schaech (James "Jimmy" Mattingly II), Steve Zahn (Leonard "Lenny" Haise) and Ethan Embry (T.B. Player) to UPMC Park.

The SeaWolves will wear custom Wonders jerseys that will be auctioned off through the Live Source App. Proceeds from the auction will benefit NoticeAbility, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping students with dyslexia identify their unique strengths and build self-esteem.

The SeaWolves will host a pre-game VIP Meet and Greet with the actors in the UPMC Park Stadium Club starting at 2 p.m. This exclusive session will include a 30-minute panel discussion with the actors. Admission to the VIP Meet and Greet starts at $139 and includes a ticket to the game, access to a 90-minute Stadium Club buffet, a limited-edition event tee, a donation to NoticeAbility, and a photo opportunity with the Wonders.

The Wonders also will participate in a charity autograph session in UPMC Park's Celebration Cove. While supplies last, fans can purchase an Autograph Pass package starting at $39 which includes a ticket to the game, a keepsake badge, and the opportunity to have an item signed by the Wonders. Autograph Pass proceeds will be donated to NoticeAbility. To accommodate the greatest number of fans and to support NoticeAbility to the greatest extent, photo requests cannot be honored during the autograph session in Celebration Cove.

The Wonders have been invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, sing Take Me Out to the Ballgame during the Plymouth Tavern 7th Inning Stretch, and participate in gameday activities inspired by the movie.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive SeaWolves sunglasses in honor of the "Shades" that Guy Patterson wore in the movie. After the game, attendees can watch 'That Thing You Do!' on the UPMC Park video board from the outfield grass. Re-entry will be allowed so attendees may retrieve blankets or lawn chairs from their vehicles. The movie will start approximately 30 minutes following the end of the game.

Tickets for Wonders Night can be purchased at seawolves.com or the UPMC Park Ticket Office.

