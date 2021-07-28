Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks

July 28, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (40-33, 5.0 GB, 4th SW Div) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (44-27, 0.0 GB, 1st SW Div)

RHP A.J. Ladwig (3-4, 4.26 ERA) VS. LHP Adam Scott (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, juLY 28 / 7:05 PM / UPMC PARK

GAME #74 / HOME GAME #38 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

THURSDAY, juLY 29 VS. AKRON, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

LHP Joey Wentz (0-2, 3.63 ERA) vs. LHP Tanner Tully (4-3, 3.46 ERA)

FRIDAY, juLY 30 VS. AKRON, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP Chance Kirby (3-1, 6.43 ERA) vs. LHP Logan Allen (0-0, 4.35 ERA)

SATURDAY, juLY 31 VS. AKRON, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (3-2, 5.66 ERA) vs. LHP Juan Hillman (7-2, 3.69 ERA)

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves did not capitalize enough on their scoring chances on Tuesday night, dropping their series opener to the Akron RubberDucks 5-3. The SeaWolves stranded 11 runners across the night, including six runners in scoring position. Josh Lester extended his hit streak to four games while driving in a pair of runs, and Jesus Rodriguez was hit for three home runs across 5.2 innings. Will Benson smacked a leadoff home run in the first inning to set the tone of the game, and Rodriguez surrendered another pair of long balls in the third inning by Steven Kwan and Richie Palacios. Erie made a late push to rally when Josh Lester doubled in a pair of runs in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to one run, but Lester was stranded at third base. Erie again got the tying run on base with no outs in the ninth inning, but couldn't advance the runners.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.