Squirrels Snap Slide with 5-2 Win over Baysox

RICHMOND, Va. - In a come-from-behind win, the Richmond Flying Squirrels scored five unanswered runs in a 5-2 win against the Bowie Baysox Wednesday afternoon at The Diamond.

Richmond (39-35) snapped its season-long six-game losing skid and compiled runs the four separate innings against the Baysox (42-30).

Trailing, 2-0, Richmond chipped back in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 2-1. After Luis Alexander Basabe drew a two-out walk, Vince Fernandez rocketed a double to right that scored Basabe from first base.

David Villar tied the game, 2-2, in the fifth inning off an RBI single that scored Simon Whiteman from second base.

After Jacob Heyward and Whiteman led off the seventh with back-to-back singles, Bryan Torres poked a base hit against Tyler Erwin (Loss, 1-2) that scored Heyward from second and put the Flying Squirrels in front, 3-2.

Richmond collected some insurance in the eighth inning when Brandon Martorano delivered an RBI single and Torres drew a bases-loaded walk that extended the advantage to 5-2. Torres finished with a 2-for-4 performance with two RBIs.

The Baysox took an initial 2-0 lead in the third inning with a two-run homer from Adley Rutschman off Sean Hjelle. It was Rutschman's 16th homer of the season.

The bullpen combination of Patrick Ruotolo (Win, 2-0), Jose Marte and R.J. Dabovich (Save, 6) each produced scoreless innings with a combined five strikeouts. Dabovich struck out the side to close out the victory.

Hjelle delivered a quality start for Richmond, allowing two runs over 6.0 innings with five strikeouts.

Bowie starter Gray Fenter worked 3.2 innings, allowing one run, one hit and four walks with five strikeouts.

Game three of the series is Thursday with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Trenton Toplikar (1-5, 5.43) will take the hill for Richmond opposed by right-handed pitcher Kyle Brnovich (0-0, 2.45) for Bowie.

