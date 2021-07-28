Ladwig Shines for Erie in Win over Akron

The SeaWovles bounced back offensively on Wednesday night to knock off the Akron RubberDucks at UPMC Park. Erie plated ten runs, five of them on two home runs, and cruised to a 10-2 victory. On the mound A.J. Ladwig served up his strongest start of the year, tossing six innings and allowing only one run.

Brady Policelli continued his hot streak at the plate for Erie, striking a two-run home run in the second inning off of Adam Scott. Scott took the loss and was charged for another pair of runs in the fourth inning after he had already been removed from the game. With two runners on base, Ryan Kreidler lined a three-run home run off of the left field wall against Skyler Arias out of the bullpen.

Erie tagged Arias for another five runs in a big sixth inning that started when Policelli doubled in another run. Riley Greene followed with an RBI single, and Arias was lifted after walking a pair to load the bases. Andre Lipcius singled up the middle to score two of the runs, and an error on the play allowed the third run to score. Akron reliever Manuel Alvarez allowed the three inherited runners to score, but kept his own pitching line scoreless. Offensively, Erie finished with a quiet eighth inning against Aaron Pinto.

The 10-run onslaught was a key highlight to a quality start from A.J. Ladwig. Making his fourth start against Akron this season, Ladwig tossed a season-high six innings. The only trouble served to him was a leadoff home run in the third inning by Jonathan Englemann. Ladwig only allowed four hits, and retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced on the night.

Out of the bullpen, Brad Bass followed with a pair of perfect innings, and Ruben Garcia tossed the ninth inning, but did allow a solo home run to Richie Palacios before the night ended.

