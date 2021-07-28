Lead Slips away from Senators

The Senators took an early 3-0 lead but couldn't hold in in their 5-4 loss to Altoona Wednesday night at PNG Field in Altoona. Altoona rallied for four runs in the fifth before the Sens tied the game in the sixth inning 4-4. However, the Curve took the lead on a solo home run in the eighth and held on in the ninth for the win.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Luis Reyes pitched six solid innings; the only blemish was the four run fifth. He allowed a three-run home run to Ji-Hwan Bae. He allowed seven hits and struck out four.

Bryan Dobzanski retired all four batters he faced including two strikeouts.

Carson Teel took the loss allowing the go ahead home run in the eighth before retiring the final two batters he faced.

WITH THE GAVEL

Nick Banks had another big night, going 3-for-5 with a home run. He's now 6-for-9 in the series.

Gage Canning had two hits, one an RBI double and he scored a run.

Brady Lindsly drove in his first run as a Senator, had two hits including a double.

ON DECK

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:10 p.m.

