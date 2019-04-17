SeaWolves Sweep Baysox with 8-3 Win on Wednesday

The SeaWolves took down the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium, 8-3, completing a series sweep. It's the first Erie sweep in Bowie since 2010.

The Baysox jumped ahead in the first against Erie starter Matt Manning. After striking out the first two hitters, Manning issued a walk to Yusniel Diaz. Ademar Rifaela doubled home Diaz for a 1-0 lead.

The 'Wolves jumped ahead against Bowie starter Marcos Molina in the third when Isaac Paredes singled home Chace Numata and Kody Eaves brought home Sergio Alcantara on a sacrifice fly for a 2-1 advantage.

Bowie tied the game in the fourth when Rifaela doubled and scored on a Jesmuel Valentin base hit.

Erie regained the lead in the sixth against Bowie reliever Zack Muckenhirn. Josh Lester singled and Jake Rogers walked to put a pair on base. A fielder's choice off the bat of Troy Montgomery erased Rogers at second. Jose Azocar singled home Lester giving the 'Wolves a 3-2 lead. Numata singled home both Montgomery and Azocar for a 5-2 lead.

After Bowie got one back in the seventh off of reliever Nolan Blackwood, the SeaWolves put the game out of reach in the eighth. Rogers led off with a single, Montgomery reached on an error and Azocar singled for his third hit of the game, loading the bases. Numata lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Rogers for a 6-3 lead. Cam Gibson singled home Montgomery and Azocar scored on a Will Maddox bases loaded walk making it 8-3.

Liarvis Breto (1-0) earned the win for the SeaWolves in relief in his first outing of the season. He worked 1.1 scoreless frames.

Muckenhirn (0-1) took the loss allowing three over two innings of work.

Manning took his first no-decision of the season going 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. Manning has struck out 25 hitters over his first three starts.

The SeaWolves return home on Thursday night as they host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park. Righty Alex Faedo (0-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Harol Gonzalez (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Each Thursday is a Throwback Thursday with special jerseys that merge the look of the team's 1995 and 2019 jerseys. The SeaWolves will offer a surprise merchandise or concessions special at 1995 prices at each Throwback Thursday game. Fans 21 and over can enjoy $3 Yuengling drafts exclusively at the Smith's Sausage Shack until the end of the sixth inning.

