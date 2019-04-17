Paulson's Strong Start, Early Runs Pace RubberDucks

Akron right-hander Jake Paulson (2-0) pitched seven strong innings to earn his second straight win, and the RubberDucks scored five runs in the first four innings to secure a 5-3 victory that snapped the Trenton Thunder's five-game winning streak in the finale of a three-game series at ARM & HAMMER Park on Wednesday.

Turning Point

After the Thunder scored against Paulson in the bottom of the first inning, the RubberDucks answered by taking the lead in the top of the second inning against Trenton right-hander Brody Koerner (0-1). Left fielder Tyler Krieger walked, and with one out, first baseman Wilson Garcia lined an RBI double to right field. Two batters later, third baseman Alexis Pantoja hit a go-ahead single to left field. In the third inning, an error by Trenton first baseman Brandon Wagner allowed two more runs to score to make it 4-1.

Mound Presence

In his first road start, Paulson went a season-long seven innings - matching the longest by a RubberDuck this season - allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks with no strikeouts. He allowed single runs in the first and fourth innings but faced the minimum in the other five innings. Right-hander Luke Eubank pitched a scoreless eighth inning, before right-hander Dalbert Siri began the ninth inning and allowed a run on a hit and a walk for his second save. Both have come in Paulson's starts in Wednesday series finales against Trenton. Thunder right-hander Brody Koerner (0-1) allowed five runs - three earned - on four hits and three walks in seven innings, retiring the final nine batters he faced.

Duck Tales

Pantoja had a single and triple to extend a four-game hitting streak, in which he is 8-for-14 with three extra-base hits. He has also scored in five straight games... Shortstop Andruw Monasterio drew a walk to extend a team-season-high 11-game on-base streak...In his first game since joining Akron earlier this week, second baseman Jorma Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly and had a ninth-inning single.

Notebook

Akron finished the seven-day road trip 3-3 with one game postponed by rain...The RubberDucks kept the Thunder from their first-ever 6-0 start at home...Trenton has won four of the clubs' first six meetings, and their season series resumes July 22 in Trenton...Time of game: 2:18 ... Attendance: 3,408.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks open a series with Bowie on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. EDT. RHP Matt Solter (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start for Akron against RHP Hunter Harvey (0-1, 8.31) for the Baysox. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeart channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV.

