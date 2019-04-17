Fisher Cats Return for Second Homestand of 2019

April 17, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) are back at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium for a six-game homestand starting on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. The homestand will feature Atlas Fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday, along with Earth Day, Reverse Night, and a Choose Your Own Adventure experience.

The defending champion Fisher Cats have won five of 12 games to start the season, and are still in the thick of the first half playoff race in the Eastern League's Eastern Division, thanks in large part to a few breakout performers.

At the plate, Alberto Mineo continued his hot start that began back in Manchester. The Italian-born catcher has logged multiple hits in four of his last six games and raised his batting average to .357 in ten starts.

Vinny Capra has been the biggest surprise through the first two weeks of the season. Drafted out of Richmond just last year, the infielder established a new team high on Tax Day with a hit in his seventh consecutive game.

On the mound, southpaw Tayler Saucedo has been practically lights out in relief. The Washington native made two appearances on the road and didn't allow a run in 4.1 innings pitched to lower his ERA to 0.96.

Closer Kirby Snead picked up his second save in as many chances with two scoreless frames on April 12 in Hartford, and Ty Tice made two relief appearances in which he blanked the opposition.

This weekend, the Fisher Cats welcome the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) and Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) to Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. New Hampshire is 1-3 against the Yard Goats this year and will be facing the first place Thunder for the first time.

Fisher Cats vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Thursday-Saturday)

Thursday, April 18 @ 6:35 p.m. - Opiod Awareness Night

Last year we hosted the first Opioid Awareness Night to help bring attention and support to a terrible crisis. We've once again partnered with DEA 360 and welcome RALI NH to the Fisher Cats family as we continue our commitment to making New Hampshire the best state in the union.

Friday, April 19 @ 6:35 p.m. - Bander-Cats Night: Choose Your Own Adventure! + Atlas Fireworks

You've seen the Netflix show, now take the ballpark experience into your own hands! Fans will be in the driver's seat for this night, selecting music, on-field entertainment and more via in-game votes. We'll light up the night sky with Atlas Fireworks after the game.

Saturday, April 20 @ 6:35 p.m. - Reading Challenge Game + Bob Marley Atlas Fireworks

We'll welcome participants from the Fisher Cats Reading Challenge who read five books to earn two free tickets to a game, courtesy of our friends at Velcro Companies. Stick around following the final out for an Atlas Fireworks show set to the iconic voice of Bob Marley.

Fisher Cats vs. Trenton Thunder (Monday-Wednesday)

Monday, April 22 @ 6:35 p.m. - Earth Day

Now more than ever, Mother Earth deserves our respect, attention and affection. We'll show her all that and more throughout the game come Monday.

Tuesday, April 23 @ 6:35 p.m. - Reverse Night + Tallboy Tuesday

We'll start from the end and finish at the beginning. Trust us, it will all make sense when you get here. Arrive early for $5 Miller, Coors & Twisted Tea 24 oz. tallboy cans in the Fabrizia Spirits Summer Shack and Samuel Adams Brewhouse until first pitch.

Wednesday, April 24 @ 6:35 p.m. - Last Look At Future Yankees

As we wrap of the series with Trenton and the homestand, catch the future pinstripe-wearers in action at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. The won't be back until the end of June!

For tickets to these games or any other, visit NHFisherCats.com, call 603-641-2005 or stop by the box office at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

