Akron RubberDucks Homestand Highlights (April 18-24)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks return Thursday to Canal Park to start a six-game homestand from April 18-24, with plenty to get excited about!

This homestand features plenty of "Affordable Family Fun" at Canal Park, including Pat Benatar-themed fireworks on Friday, Saturday's portable six-pack cooler giveaway, Tuesday's weekly T-shirt Tuesday giveaway, multiple community-based promotions, and much more! Come out to Canal Park and make sure you don't miss out on the fun!

Tickets for the homestand start at $5 for advanced purchase, but this Friday features a special $5 reserved-ticket special at the box office! Fans can purchase tickets for Friday by stopping at the RubberDucks Box Office at Canal Park or calling 330-253-5151 during box office hours. Tickets for the other games this homestand are available at the Box Office and by phone, in addition to www.akronrubberducks.com. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On gamedays, it is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through the end of the game, and Sundays it opens at 11 a.m. through game's end.

Downtown Akron Construction Update: Because of ongoing construction projects around downtown Akron, parking and driving may be affected. Please visit DriveAkron.com and Akronrubberducks.com for more road updates as the downtown construction project continues to progress.

April 18-24 Homestand Highlights

THIRSTY THURSDAY - April 18 vs. Bowie (6:35 p.m.) - presented by Budweiser and ESPN Cleveland

Probables: Bowie - RHP Hunter Harvey (0-1, 8.31) vs. Akron - RHP Matt Solter (0-0, 0.00 [2nd Start])

College Olympics: It's for bragging rights One Northeast Ohio college will be crowned the 2019 RubberDucks College Olympics Gold Medalist. You don't want to miss this!

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy $1 draft beer and soft drink specials at every Thursday home game! Thirsty Thursdays are presented by Budweiser, ESPN Cleveland

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - April 19 vs. Bowie (6:35 p.m.), presented by Akron Beacon Journal and 98.1 KDD

Probables: Bowie - RHP Dillon Tate (0-2, 10.80) vs. Akron - RHP Zach Plesac (1-0, 1.42)

Pat Appreciation Night featuring Pat Rogers - Is your name Patrick, Patricia, Pat, Patty, etc.? This night is all for you. We're celebrating all things Pat!!

Pat Benatar Fireworks

Electric Blue Friday - The RubberDucks normally wear their unique electric blue jerseys and fans will be treated to post-game fireworks after every Friday home game! Presented by FirstEnergy.

GIVEAWAY SATURDAY - April 20 vs. Bowie (2:05 p.m.), presented by Northern Ohio Honda Dealers and 97.5 WONE

Probables: Bowie- LHP Zac Lowther (1-0, 2.00) vs. Akron - LHP Tanner Tully (0-1, 4.50)

Show Off Your 6-Pack Night Amateur Bodybuilding Day: Do you go to the gym 2-3 times a week? Then you may be an Amateur Bodybuilder. Come out to Canal Park and "Show Off Your 6-Pack!"

6-Pack Cooler - The first 1,000 fans will receive a RubberDucks portable cooler!

Giveaway Saturday - Presented by Northern Ohio Hondo Dealers/ 97.5 WONE

CHARITY BEGINS AT HOME MONDAY - April 22 vs. Binghamton (6:35 p.m.), presented by Cleveland.com and 94.9 WQMX

Probables: Binghamton - TBD vs. Akron - TBD

Step-Sibling Appreciation Night- "HEADACHES! YOU GIVE ME HEADACHES!" Blow off some steam and bring your step-sibling out to Canal Park for some much-needed bonding time!

Stark County Reading Program

Charity Begins at Home - Rock City Photography & Design: Each Monday is a Charity Begins at Home night. The RubberDucks team up with a local non-profit organization to raise funds and awareness for its cause.

T-SHIRT TUESDAY - April 23 vs. Binghamton (6:35 p.m.), presented by Aaron's and 1590 WAKR

Probables: Trenton - TBD vs. Akron - TBD

SAY CHEESE! - Selfie Night - It's a celebration of all things cheese. Including those awkward pictures you take of yourself.

T-Shirt Tuesday - Every Tuesday home game features a different t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans! Collect all nine themed shirts!

WELLNESS WEDNESDAY - April 24 vs. Binghamton (6:35 p.m.), Presented by Summa Health and Sunny 101.7

Probables: Binghamton - TBD vs. Akron - TBD

"FORE!" Golf Night - Are you looking to get rid of that "slice" or "draw?" Get some tips from Local Golf Pros during our 2nd annual RubberDucks Golf Show!

Medina County Reading Program

Craft Beer Night - Every Wednesday a local craft brewery will feature its products at Canal Park! This week's it's Shiner!

Wellness Wednesday - Presented by Summa Health / Sunny 101.7

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2019 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 23rd since moving to Akron. For more information, call 330-253-5151 or visit www.akronrubberducks.com.

