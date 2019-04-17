Sea Dogs Game Notes April 17th at Reading

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Dedgar Jimenez (0-0, 9.00)

Reading: RHP Maurcio Llovera (0-0, 0.00)

NEWS AND NOTES

WRAPPING THINGS UP: The Portland Sea Dogs play the final game of their six-game trip on Wednesday afternoon, closing out a three-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) at FirstEnergy Stadium...With a win today, the 'Dogs will take their first series of the season...Lefty Dedgar Jimenez makes his second start of the trip...Jimenez was held to just two innings on April 12th at Trenton due to rain.

RIVERA SUPPLIED THE OFFENSE: Jeremy Rivera went 2-for-2 with a homer and 2 RBI but Portland suffered a 5-2 loss to Reading on Tuesday night...Bailey Falter (1-1) worked six innings on five hits, two runs (one earned), one walk, and three strikeouts...Darwinzon Hernandez (1-1) pitched well in the loss, allowing just two earned runs over five innings with five strikeouts...Reading scored four of five runs with two outs.

