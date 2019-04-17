'Dogs Score 11 Unanswered Runs, Win 11-7 in 10 at Reading

April 17, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Reading, Pa. - The Portland Sea Dogs (3-7) scored 11 unanswered runs and grabbed the series finale from the Reading Fightin Phils (6-5), 11-7 in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Portland won their first series of the season and return home on Thursday night.

Portland's bullpen trio of Matt Kent, Andrew Schwaab (W, 1-0), and Adam Lau worked a combined 8.1 innings on four hits, one run, and ten strikeouts.

Luke Tendler knocked in the game-winning run in the top of the 10th inning, delivering a first-pitch RBI single to score Jhon Nunez (started at second base). Later in the frame, Aneury Tavarez provided a run-scoring groundout, and Brett Netzer delivered a two-run single.

Schwaab earned his first win in the Red Sox system, hurling three hitless innings with four strikeouts. Lau fanned the side in the 10th to seal the win.

Reading scored six times off Dedgar Jimenez in the second, sending all nine men to the plate. Darrick Hall started the scoring with a two-run homer. Cornelius Randolph capped off the scoring with a three-run shot to right field. Raul Rivas pitched in with a run-scoring double.

In the second inning, Hall laced a single to plate Austin Listi, putting the Fightins up 7-0. That run would be the only one allowed by Kent, who worked 4.1 innings on four hits.

The Sea Dogs got back in the game with a five-run sixth inning. Luke Tendler greeted Alexis Rivero with a two-run single. Tate Matheny had a sacrifice fly, and Keith Curcio (4-for-5) launched a two-run homer.

Portland tied the game at seven in the seventh inning. C.J. Chatham doubled home Aneury Tavarez and scored on a wild pitch.

Former position player Aaron Brown (L, 0-2) took the loss for Reading, allowing four runs (three earned) over two innings.

The Sea Dogs return home on Thursday night to open up a three-game series against the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate). Lefty Kyle Hart (0-2, 3.75) takes on Right-hander Albert Abreu (0-1, 6.75). Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 5:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

Tickets can be purchased at 207-879-9500 or seadogs.com. Book your nine inning vacation today!

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.