Espinal's Big Night Sends Ponies to Series Loss

April 17, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY - Fisher Cats shortstop Santiago Espinal drove in six runs, highlighting his night with a grand slam, in New Hampshire's 10-4 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night at NYSEG Stadium. Espinal's career day at the plate helped the Fisher Cats claim the rubber game victory.

New Hampshire cracked the scoreboard with a four-run third inning, plating their first two runs on the strength of two singles and a pair of errors. Espinal capped the big early inning by stroking a two-run single to center.

Binghamton chipped away at the deficit in the third on an Andres Gimenez RBI double. In the fourth, Kevin Kaczmarski zipped a run-scoring single to center before Braxton Lee deposited a two-run double off the left-field wall, tying the game at four.

After the Fisher Cats grabbed the lead back on a run-scoring passed ball in the sixth, Espinal broke the game open in the eighth. With the bases full, he launched Matt Blackham's payoff pitch over the wall in left, giving the visitors a six-run edge.

Only two of the five runs charged to Rumble Ponies starter David Peterson (0-1) were earned in the loss. He walked three and struck out two over a season-best 5-1/3 innings.

Fisher Cats starter Zach Logue (1-0) gave up four runs on eight hits in 5-1/3 innings, but earned his first victory of the season thanks to New Hampshire's offense push.

The Rumble Ponies (4-4) venture west to start a three-game series against the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday night at 6:05 PM. RHP Harol Gonzalez takes the mound against RHP Alex Faedo. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 5:50 PM and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton suffered their first series loss of the season...the Rumble Ponies went 2-2 in their first home stand of the season..Binghamton allowed a season-high 10 runs

