SeaWolves Sweep Away Thunder

The SeaWolves continued their winning ways as they completed a three-game series sweep of the Trenton Thunder with a 4-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at ARM & HAMMER Park. The SeaWolves have now won 13 of their past 16 games and the series sweep was the first for Erie in Trenton since 2014.

The game was scoreless for the first five innings. Erie starter Kyle Funkhouser battled through a pair of jams early. In the second, Zack Zehner led off with a walk and moved to third on a one-out double by Mandy Alvarez. Funkhouser struck out Jhalan Jackson and Jorge Saez to retire the side.

In the last of the fourth, Chris Gittens led off with a double, Zehner walked and Devyn Bolasky singled to load the bases for Trenton with no outs. Funkhouser struck out Alvarez and induced a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Jackson to keep it scoreless.

The SeaWolves got on the board in the top of the sixth against Trenton starter Michael King. With two outs, Josh Lester grounded to first and the ball hit the bag and bounced to king. King raced to the bag and tagged first, however, first baseman Billy Flemming interfered with Lester attempting to reach first and the runner was ruled safe. Chad Sedio followed with an RBI double to the gap in right-center, scoring Lester for a 1-0 lead. Danny Woodrow followed with an infield single, putting runners on the corners for A.J. Simcox. Simcox laced a two-run double down the line in left for a 3-0 lead.

Erie added to the lead in the seventh. Jacob Robson sent a comebacker that clipped the pitcher's glove, going into centerfield, allowing Robson to hustle out a double. Will Maddox followed with his third hit of the game, an RBI single, scoring Robson for a 4-0 lead.

The Erie bullpen of Matt Hall, Joe Navilhon and Hunter Cervenka combined to hurl four scoreless innings in relief of Funkhouser to preserve the Erie shutout.

Funkhouser (3-3) earned his third straight win for Erie. He tossed five shutout innings, allowing five hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Funkhouser has allowed just one run over his past 19.0 innings pitched and has not allowed a run over his past two starts.

King (1-1) took the loss for Trenton allowing four runs, one earned, on eight hits with no walks and five strikeouts in seven innings.

The SeaWolves return home to face the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 7:05 p.m. on Monday night at UPMC Park. Righty Beau Burrows (5-5, 3.34 ERA) takes the mound for Erie. Toronto Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman is expected to make a rehab start for the Fisher Cats.

ERIE (31-36) 4-9-0

TRENTON (39-29) 0-6-2

