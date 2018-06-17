Fightin Phils End Skid with a 10-Run Performance

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils broke a six-game losing streak and avoided a second straight sweep with a 3-2 over the Akron RubberDucks. Jacob Waguespack returned to Baseballtown and pitched 4 scoreless innings giving up 4 hits and striking out three.

The RubberDucks scored two runs in back to back innings off of Ranfi Casimiro. Tyler Krieger hit a 2 run home run to right field in the fifth inning. In the sixth inning, Mark Mathias hit a two-run home run to left. Krieger finished the day 5-5 with two stolen bases and added another home run in the top of the ninth inning.

The Fightins got their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning courtesy of RBI singles by Deivi Grullon and Kyle Martin. The bottom of the sixth saw seven runs cross the plate from RBI singles from Malquin Canelo, Cord Sandberg and Jiandido Tromp, Kyle Martin hit a two-RBI double and Darick Hall capped off the inning with a three run home run to right field.

The RubberDucks threatened to comeback in the top of the seventh when they loaded the bases against Seth McGarry. Manager Greg Legg decided to bring on the lefty Jeff Singer and he worked out of the bases loaded jam getting two strikeouts and a pop out to center. Singer pitched 2 more innings giving up one run and earning the save.

