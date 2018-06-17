Fightin Phils End Skid with a 10-Run Performance
June 17, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release
(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils broke a six-game losing streak and avoided a second straight sweep with a 3-2 over the Akron RubberDucks. Jacob Waguespack returned to Baseballtown and pitched 4 scoreless innings giving up 4 hits and striking out three.
The RubberDucks scored two runs in back to back innings off of Ranfi Casimiro. Tyler Krieger hit a 2 run home run to right field in the fifth inning. In the sixth inning, Mark Mathias hit a two-run home run to left. Krieger finished the day 5-5 with two stolen bases and added another home run in the top of the ninth inning.
The Fightins got their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning courtesy of RBI singles by Deivi Grullon and Kyle Martin. The bottom of the sixth saw seven runs cross the plate from RBI singles from Malquin Canelo, Cord Sandberg and Jiandido Tromp, Kyle Martin hit a two-RBI double and Darick Hall capped off the inning with a three run home run to right field.
The RubberDucks threatened to comeback in the top of the seventh when they loaded the bases against Seth McGarry. Manager Greg Legg decided to bring on the lefty Jeff Singer and he worked out of the bases loaded jam getting two strikeouts and a pop out to center. Singer pitched 2 more innings giving up one run and earning the save.
America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region. Individual and season tickets for the 2018 season are available online at Fightins.com, by phone at 610-370-BALL, and in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter at @ReadingFightins and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2018
- Fisher Cats Hand Curve Lopsided Loss On Father's Day - Altoona Curve
- Ponies Swept by Yard Goats in Extra Inning Loss - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- New Hampshire Breaks out Bats to Avoid Sweep - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Fightin Phils End Skid with a 10-Run Performance - Reading Fightin Phils
- Fightin Phils Edge Krieger, RubberDucks - Akron RubberDucks
- 'Metz' in a Pinch Walks off Mets' Affiliate - Hartford Yard Goats
- Sens Hang on for 6-5 Win over Richmond - Harrisburg Senators
- 'Dogs Complete Sweep on Father's Day, 5-3 at Bowie - Portland Sea Dogs
- Senators Snag Series Win over Squirrels - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Baysox Swept by Portland, 5-3 - Bowie Baysox
- Game Recap: Thunder Shut Out, Swept by SeaWolves - Trenton Thunder
- SeaWolves Sweep Away Thunder - Erie SeaWolves
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #68 - Rumble Ponies (34-33) at Yard Goats (32-35) - 5:05 PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Sea Dogs Game Notes June 17th at Bowie - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes vs. Richmond - Game #67 - Harrisburg Senators
- Game Notes vs. Trenton - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Fightin Phils Stories
- Fightin Phils End Skid with a 10-Run Performance
- Fightins' Skid Hits Six Straight
- Fightin Phils losing streak hits five in 5-0 shutout to RubberDucks
- Senators send Fightin Phils to fourth straight loss
- Jalen Mills Charity Softball Game Roster Grows with Added Eagles and Celebrities