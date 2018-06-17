Game Notes vs. Trenton

ERIE SEAWOLVES (30-36, 5th PLACE WEST, 8.0 GB) VS. TRENTON THUNDER (39-28, T-1st EAST, 0.0 GB)

RHP KYLE FUNKHOUSER (2-3, 3.88 ERA) vs. RHP MICHAEL KING (1-0, 2.63 ERA)

SUNDAY, JUNE 17* 1:00 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

ARM & HAMMER PARK *GAME #67 *ROAD GAME #36 * DAY GAME #18

MONDAY VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (TORONTO BLUE JAYS)- UPMC PARK- 7:05 PM

RHP Beau Burrows (5-5, 3.34 ERA) vs. TBD

TUESDAY VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (TORONTO BLUE JAYS)- UPMC PARK- 7:05 PM

TBD vs. T.J. Zeuch (5-2, 2.81 ERA)

WEDNESDAY VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (TORONTO BLUE JAYS)- UPMC PARK- 12:05 PM

RHP Sandy Baez (1-5, 4.23 ERA) vs. RHP Josh DeGraaf (1-4, 6.55 ERA)

FRIDAY VS. ALTOONA CURVE (PITTSBURGH PIRATES)- UPMC PARK- 7:05 PM

RHP Spencer Turnbull (4-5, 4.24 ERA) vs. TBD

Today, the Erie SeaWolves play the Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) for the final time in the 2018 regular season....The SeaWolves have now won three games in a row and 12 of their last 13....For the first time since May 13th, the SeaWolves are not in last place in the Western Division....Erie has now wrapped up five straight series wins and are 11-3 in the month of June...Jake Robson racked up four RBIs and tallied his first triple at the AA level in the 10-2 win over Trenton...Erie catcher Jake Rogers has accumulated a .346 AVG with 4 HR and 10 RBI in the last ten games...Spencer Turnbull has now won in consecutive starts after holding the Thunder to two runs and four hits across seven innings in the series clinching win...The SeaWolves are just six games out of a playoff spot behind second place Altoona, who Erie hosts in a four game series this upcoming weekend....The Wolves are just six games below .500 for the first time since May 21st......Kyle Funkhouser aims for his third consecutive win on the mound today as he makes his second start against the Thunder...Funkhouser hurled six shutout innings against Hartford and struck out seven in his most recent outing...He took a no-decision against Trenton on May 26 after only surrendering one run through six innings...Michael King threw six shutout innings in his first and only start against Erie.

-This is the final of 11 meetings between Erie and Trenton. The Thunder lead the series 6-4.

- The SeaWolves are fourth in the league with a 3.63 team ERA. Trenton is second with a 3.11 ERA

- Erie catchers have combined to throw out 32 of 63 potential base stealers. Jake Rogers leads the league (21-for-39), throwing out potential base stealers 56% of the time.

- The SeaWolves have held a lead in 52 of 65 games played this season.

- The SeaWolves are tied for fifth with a .250 batting average. Trenton is tied for last with a .238 AVG.

- The SeaWolves have hit 35 home runs which is the fewest in the league. Trenton has hit 53.

- Jacob Robson has reached base in 50 of the 56 games he has played.

- Erie batters have struck out 619 times this season which is the highest strikeout total in the league. No other team has struck out more than 600 times.

- Erie pitchers have struck out 577 hitters which is second in the league behind Trenton with 600.

- The SeaWolves are 20-19 against the Eastern Division

-Jake Robson leads the team with a .289 average, 37 runs and is tied for the team lead in SB with 10.

-Jake Rogers leads the team in HR with 7, while Ficociello holds the RBI lead at 39.

-The SeaWolves are 5-24 in games where the opponent scores first and 11-13 in one run games.

-The SeaWolves are 17-17 in games played away from UPMC Park this season, while only being 13-19 at home.

