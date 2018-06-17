Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #68 - Rumble Ponies (34-33) at Yard Goats (32-35) - 5:05 PM

June 17, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





"I don't make speeches. I just let my bat speak for me in the summertime." -Honus Wagner

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(34-33), 3rd Eastern Division, 5.0 GB

(New York Mets)

HARTFORD YARD GOATS

(32-35), 4th Eastern Division, 7.0 GB

(Colorado Rockies)

Sunday, June 17, 2018 - 5:05 PM

Dunkin Donuts Park - Hartford, CT

RHP Mickey Jannis (4-1, 4.73) vs. LHP Jack Wynkoop (2-6, 6.61)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

BINGHAMTON BLUNDERS PROVE COSTLY: Hartford pushed Binghamton's losing streak to five games with a 6-4 win at Dunkin Donuts Park on Saturday night. A Josh Allen baserunning blunder and Levi Michael error helped aid the Yard Goats, who scored six of the game's first seven runs. The Ponies ninth-inning rally came up short for the second straight night.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Mickey Jannis readies for his 10th Eastern League start of the season after making his first relief appearance of 2018 on June 12. Jannis allowed four earned runs in three innings out of the 'pen in Binghamton's loss against Altoona. The knuckleballer has lost just one Eastern League start this season, May 9 at Dunkin Donuts Park.

DOWN BUT NOT OUT: Despite never leading in the first two games of the series, the Rumble Ponies have put together back-to-back ninth inning rallies, putting the tying runs either at the plate or on base. All seven of Binghamton's runs have been scored in the sixth inning or later.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Saturday's loss put the Rumble Ponies under .500 away from NYSEG Stadium. Binghamton is 17-18 in road games and 1-4 at Dunkin Donuts Park .

YARD GOATS GAINING: Hartford has won four straight games against Binghamton and is just two games back of the Ponies for third place.

HITTING THE RUMBLE STRIPS: Binghamton has lost five straight games, matching a season-worst. Binghamton's other five-game losing skid came during the second week of the season from April 9 - 14. The Ponies have dropped seven of their last eight games.

PLAYING ALL THE HITS: Rumble Ponies pitching has allowed at least 10 hits in five straight games for the first time since at least 2006.

TAKING RISPs: Binghamton finished Saturday's game 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Josh Allen and Patrick Mazeika each made outs with the tying runs on base in the top of the ninth inning.

GONE, BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: Both Jeff McNeil and Peter Alonso made their Triple-A debut's on Saturday with the Las Vegas 51's. McNeil finished 1-for-3 with a walk, while Alonso went 0-for-3 with a walks.

MATT'S BAT: One night after his first three-hit game of the season, Matt Oberste launched his sixth home run of the season. It was his first long ball since May 31.

UP NEXT: Binghamton continues its weeklong road trip Tuesday in Trenton after an off-day Monday. RHP Scott Copeland gets the ball in the series opener against RHP Trevor Stephan. First pitch at ARM & HAMMER Park is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.