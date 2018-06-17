'Metz' in a Pinch Walks off Mets' Affiliate

HARTFORD - Pinch hitter Ryan Metzler singled off the right-field wall to knock in Mylz Jones and lift the Hartford Yard Goats to a 4-3, 11-inning victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday, before a capacity crowd of 6,850, including two-time Masters Champion Bubba Watson. Watson is in town this week to golf in the Travelers Championship. Metzler's walk off hit came against hard throwing reliever Tyler Bashlor, who is on the New York Mets 40-man roster. The inning began with Jones placed at second base, under the new extra inning rules this season. The Yard Goats (33-35) completed a three-game sweep with the victory and moved to within one game of third place Binghamton (34-34).

The attendance marked the fourth straight weekend sellout at Dunkin' Donuts Park, the 20th sellout of the year and the 18th sellout in the last 25 home games. It also marked the second straight weekend Hartford has hosted three straight capacity crowds. The Yard Goats have drawn 216,370.

Hartford jumped to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on an error and an RBI-single by Chris Rabago. Binghamton tied it in the third inning on a two-run home run by Jhoan Urena, before both starters, Jack Wynkoop and Mickey Janis settled down.

The Mets' affiliate broke the deadlock, when former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow opened the seventh with a pinch-hit ground rule double. Following a walk and a sacrifice bunt, Kevin Taylor's sacrifice fly made it 3-2. But the Goats came back in their half of the seventh on an RBI-double by Brendan Rodgers, his third hit of the game.

Wynkoop pitched the first six innings for Hartford, allowing two runs on eight hits. He did not walk anybody and struck out three.

Rodgers had two doubles a single and an RBI to pace Hartford's 12-hit attack. Nelson Molina and Jones each collected two hits.

The Yard Goats begin a six-game road trip in Akron on Tuesday night at 7:05. LHP Evan Grills will pitch for Hartford against RHP Aaron Civale for the Indians affiliate.

The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and streamed on newsradio.1410.com and MiLB.com.

Binghamton 3-11-2Hartford 4-12-1

WP: Sean Nolin (2-2)

LP: Tyler Bashlor (0-3)

HR: Urena (4)

T- 3:12

A- 6,850

