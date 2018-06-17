Fightin Phils Edge Krieger, RubberDucks

Akron's Tyler Krieger went 5-5, with a pair of homers and four RBI, but Reading's seven-run sixth inning lifted the Fightin Phils to a 10-7 win over the RubberDucks Sunday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pa.

Turning Point

The Fightin Phils (27-40) snapped a six-game losing streak and avoided a series sweep by scoring seven times in the sixth inning against Akron reliever Jordan Milbrath (0-3). Kyle Martin stroked a two-run double, and Darick Hall belted a three-run homer to highlight the rally in which 10 batters came to the plate and Reading took a 10-4 lead.

Mound Presence

Triston McKenzie started for Akron and worked five innings, allowing three runs, two-earned, on five hits. In his third Double-A start, McKenzie walked only one and struck out five. He left with a 4-3 lead.

Duck Tales

Krieger was unstoppable. He finished 5-5, with three singles, two home runs, four RBI and two stolen bases. He socked a two-run homer in the fifth inning to get Akron on the board after the Phils had taken a 3-0 lead. He added a run-scoring single in the seventh and capped his career-day with a solo homer in the ninth to make it 10-7. Krieger now has five homers on the season. He joins Ka'ai Tom as the only RubberDucks players with a five-hit game this season.

Notebook

Mark Mathias slugged a two-run home run in the sixth to give Akron a brief, 4-3 lead....Ranfi Casimiro (3-2) earned the win in relief for Reading, despite giving up four earned runs...The Ducks (39-30) won two out of three in the series...Time of game: 2:53... Attendance: 6,512.

On the Pond

Following an off-day Monday, the RubberDucks will open a six-game homestand with the first of three games against Hartford on Tuesday night at 7:05. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeart channel, and the TuneIn Radio App.

