Game Recap: Thunder Shut Out, Swept by SeaWolves

June 17, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





Four Erie SeaWolves pitchers stymied Thunder bats in a 4-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Following five scoreless innings, Thunder (39-29) starter Michael King retired the first two batters of the sixth inning before facing SeaWolves (31-26) first baseman Josh Lester. Lester hit a weak ground ball to Thunder first baseman Billy Fleming, who bobbled the ball. King recovered the ball and appeared to beat Lester to the base for the inning's third out, but the umpire crew overturned the call, ruling that Fleming had obstructed Lester's path to first.

Erie took advantage of the overturned call, as Chad Sedio plated Lester with a double to right-center for the game's first run. After an infield single by Danny Woodrow, A.J. Simcox doubled to left-center, scoring two runs and extending the SeaWolves' lead to 3-0.

King lasted seven innings and struck out five, and three of his four runs allowed were unearned, as the right-hander also yielded an RBI-single to Will Maddox in the seventh.

The sweep was Erie's first of the Thunder in Trenton since May 13-15, 2014.

The Thunder managed just six hits and left eight runners stranded. Five of the hits came off Erie starter Kyle Funkhouser, who pitched five scoreless innings before a relief trio of Matt Hall, Joe Navilhon, and Hunter Cervenka allowed just two Thunder baserunners over the final four innings.

Trenton's biggest scoring threat of the game came in the fourth inning, when the team loaded the bases with none out. But Funkhouser struck out Mandy Alvarez, and Jhalan Jackson grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Your Thunder continue their homestand on Tuesday night at 7pm against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. RHP Trevor Stephan (1-2, 3.15) will start for the Thunder, and RHP Scott Copeland (4-0, 3.18) will go for Binghamton. The first 800 fans ages 5 to 13 will receive a mystery youth t-shirt. Tickets are available by phone at 609-394-3300 or online at TrentonThunder.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.