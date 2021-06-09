SeaWolves Strike Late, Win Third Straight

Erie overcame an early deficit on Wednesday night to win their third-straight game. After the Somerset Patriots jumped ahead with a two-run home run in the first inning, the SeaWolves plated single runs in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings to secure a 4-2 win.

A.J. Ladwig was dealt another quick punch from the opponent. Somerset scored two runs after just two batters, capitalized by a two-run home run by Oswaldo Cabrera. After allowing the home run, Ladwig did recover to finish a short outing, and retired the final nine batters he faced.

Max Green hurled two scoreless frames out of the bullpen for Erie, and Gerson Moreno followed with two scoreless frames of his own to earn the win. Henry Martinez logged the save with a scoreless eighth and ninth inning.

JP Sears labored through three long innings for Somerset, but left in the fourth inning without allowing a run to score. Erie cracked through Ron Marinaccio in the fifth inning. After loading the bases in the frame, Ryan Kreidler drove in Erie's first run with a sacrifice fly. An inning later, Kerry Carpenter tied the contest with a solo home run to right field, his fifth long ball of the year.

Erie scraped across the go-ahead run after the stretch. Dylan Rosa and Ryan Kreidler singled, and Drew Ward drew a walk to load the bases with two outs and Somerset reliever Keegan Curtis threw a wild pitch to allow Rosa to score. John Valente padded the lead in the eighth inning with an RBI double to plate Lester.

