Harrisburg Senators at Richmond Flying Squirrels Postponed Due to Rain Wednesday Night

June 9, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators







The Harrisburg Senators game tonight at the Diamond in Richmond against the Flying Squirrels is postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Richmond Thursday beginning at 4:35 p.m. The doubleheader will consist of two-seven inning games.

The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 4:20 p.m.

