Curve Outslug RubberDucks, 14-13, in Altoona

June 9, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







In a game of seven lead changes, Altoona Curve second baseman Rodolfo Castro capped a four-hit game with a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning off Akron RubberDucks right-hander Nick Mikolajchak to give the home team a 14-13 win in the second game of a six-game series at Peoples Natural Gas Field Wednesday night.

Turning Point

Each team took and later lost a lead three times, but Altoona erased the game's largest margin in the sixth inning. After Akron's five-run top of the sixth for an 11-7 lead, the first six Curve batters reached base - four against left-hander Skylar Árias before Mikolajchak entered with an 11-8 lead but the bases loaded and no outs. Castro hit a two-run single, and a fielding error by second baseman Richie Palacios reloaded the bases. After designated hitter Brent Citta struck out, right fielder Cal Mitchell hit a three-run triple to left-center field, capping a six-run inning for a 13-11 Curve edge.

Mound Presence

Right-hander Thomas Ponticelli took the mound with a 2-0 lead but allowed the first five batters to reach in the bottom of the first, as Altoona took a 5-2 lead. Ponticelli battled through two more innings, allowing a run in the third to tie the game, 6-6. In his two-inning Akron debut, right-hander Manuel Alvarez allowed a fourth-inning, go-ahead homer to Curve shortstop O'Neil Cruz for a 7-6 Altoona lead. Árias did not record an out but was charged four earned runs on two hits and two walks. Mikolajchak allowed his first two earned runs of the season in three innings - his longest career outing.

Duck Tales

Palacios singled and hit three straight doubles (a career high) in his first four at-bats to tie a career high with four hits. Designated hitter Chris Roller had a season-high four RBIs with two outs - an RBI single for a 2-0 lead in the first, a two-run single for a 6-5 lead in the second, and a game-tying single in the seventh to make it 13-13. Left fielder Will Benson reached base five times - two walks, two singles including a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth, and a hit-by-pitch.

Notebook

Akron stole eight bases in the game (two each by Palacios and center fielder Alex Call) for the first time since stealing eight on May 3, 2007 against Harrisburg...The RubberDucks tied a season high with 17 hits...Call scored four runs and is tied for third in the Double-A Northeast with 24...Time of game: 3:44 (season-long nine-inning game)...Attendance: 2,471.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks play the third game in their six-game series in Altoona at 6:30 p.m. EDT Thursday. Akron RHP Shane McCarthy (0-1, 4.64 ERA) is scheduled to start against Curve RHP Noe Toribio (1-1, 4.03 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.