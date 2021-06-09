Matera's Massive Day Leads R-Phils in Win Streak

The Reading Fightin Phils extend their longest win streak of the season in a back-and-forth contest against the Hartford Yard Goats. They took game two, 6-5, on Wednesday night in front of an upbeat, supportive crowd

The R-Phils picked up right where they left off from the previous night in the bottom of the 2nd, when the starter James McArthur helped his own cause with an RBI single to score Nick Matera. Heads up baserunning from Dalton Guthrie allowed him to score on a throwing error during the same play, which gave Reading the early 2-1 lead.

An inning later, Jorge Bonifacio ripped a double to deep left field to score Matt Vierling, increasing their lead 3-1.

McArthur grinded through his innings, but worked hard enough to end with an impressive line. The right hander finished the evening with 4.2 IP with one earned run on one hit, despite walking six.

First out of the Fightins bullpen would be Tyler Carr, who kept the score 3-1 by stranding the two runners he inherited. Carr gave up one in the 6th on an RBI single, but maintained the lead by inducing a 5-4-3 to Guthrie at the hot corner.

Reading's offense would answer back in the bottom of the 6th, as Arquimedes Gamboa crossed the plate two-out double on a two-run shot to straight away center by Matera.

Zach Warren allowed two earned in the 7th, but he was able to escape with Reading still leading 5-4.

After a scoreless 8th from Jakob Hernandez, Matera continued his huge day at the plate with an RBI single to make it a 2-run game.

Hernandez came back out for the 9th to complete a 6-out save, which he would get by the skin of his teeth. The Yard Goats plated one on an RBI triple from Coco Montes, however Montes would be gunned out at the plate on a perfect relay from Gamboa to Madison Stokes to Matera for the final out this wild contest, winning 6-5.

