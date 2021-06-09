June 9, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 9, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LONG BALL GIVES SEA DOGS THE WIN - For the second time this season, the Sea Dogs belted three-homers in a game to secure the 9-8, comeback victory. After being added to the roster shortly before the game, Tate Matheny hit a two-run homer in his 2021 Portland debut in the fourth inning. Then in the fifth, Tanner Nishioka hit his first home run of the season to lead off the inning. In the seventh inning, Joey Meneses smashed his sixth homer of the year, a three-run blast to put the Sea Dogs ahead, 8-7.

MENESES STAYS STRONG AT THE PLATE - With his three-run blast at the plate, Joey Meneses now has six home runs on the season, which is fifth most in the Double-A Northeast League. He currently leads the league in RBI (27), extra base hits (19) and total bases (66) and is third in hits (34).

TEAMMATES NO LONGER - The starting pitcher tonight for the Fisher Cats, Simeon Woods- Richardson, and Portland's Triston Casas were teammates for Team USA during the Olympic Qualifers. The two have faced off before they traveled to Florida and Casas is 2-for-4 against the right-handed pitcher with a triple, RBI and a walk.

CLOSING IN ON FIRST PLACE - With the 9-8 win last night, the Portland Sea Dogs are now 1.5 games out of first place. The Somerset Patriots who own the top spot in the Double-A Northeast League - Northeast Division fell to the Reading Fightin' Phils last night and are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

ON THE MOUND - Frank German makes the start tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched 6/3 at Harrisburg and tossed a season-high 5.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out three. It was the first time this season he has allowed less than four hits in an outing. German has faced the Fisher Cats twice. On 5/6 he did not get out of the first inning recording the first two outs of the game allowing five runs (one earned) on two hits while walking three. He pitched 5/22 at Delta Dental Stadium and allowed five runs on two hits while walking two and striking out five in 4.2 innings. He gave up two home runs in the outing.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.