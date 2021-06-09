Erie SeaWolves vs. Somerset Patriots - Game Information
June 9, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (20-10, 2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 2.5 GB) VS. SOMERSET PATRIOTS (20-10, 1ST PLACE NE DIVISION, 1.5 GA)
RHP A.J. LADWIG (1-2, 4.50 ERA) VS. LHP J.P. SEARS (3-0, 2.70 ERA)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 | 7:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK
GAME #31 | HOME GAME #14 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS
THURSDAY, JUNE 10 VS. SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
RHP Paul Richan (0-0, 6.97 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Gil (1-1, 3.12 ERA)
FRIDAY, JUNE 11 VS. SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
RHP Elvin Rodriguez (2-0, 1.40 ERA) vs. RHP Shawn Semple (1-2, 4.76 ERA)
SATURDAY, JUNE 12 VS. SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
RHP Pedro Payano (1-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. LHP Matt Krook (1-0, 1.48 ERA)
LAST GAME
The SeaWolves won their first-ever game against the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday night at UPMC Park. Erie clubbed another three home runs to knock off the new Yankees affiliate 8-2. Ricardo Pinto tossed 6.2 innings for the SeaWolves to earn the win, the longest outing by an Erie pitcher this season. Erie plated four runs in the first four innings, mostly backed up by their power. Drew Ward lifted his third home run of the year to the batter's eye to lead off the second inning. Josh Lester joined with a two-run shot in the fourth inning, and Andre Lipcius took in the offensive attack in the eighth inning, capping the night with a two-run home run, his second in as many games. Lester came a double shy of the cycle as he added a triple in the sixth inning, and a single in the eighth
