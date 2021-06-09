Flying Squirrels and Senators Postponed for Rain on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. - Wednesday night's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Harrisburg Senators has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Thursday night at The Diamond. First pitch for the first game of the double-header is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.

The double-header will consist of two seven-inning games.

Fans who had tickets for Wednesday night's game will be able to exchange their tickets for any remaining 2021 Flying Squirrels home game (excluding July 4) based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged at the Flying Squirrels ticket office or by phone at 804-359-3866.

