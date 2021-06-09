Sea Dogs and Arcadia Team up for "Dog of the Day" Program

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs are thrilled to announce today that Arcadia, a technology company that gives customers easy access to clean energy options for their homes, businesses, and communities, has joined as a 2021 Season Sponsor. As part of their sponsorship, they will be supporting a giveback program titled "Dog of the Day" to facilitate the adoptions of Maine's rescue, shelter, and humane society dogs. New members who sign up for Arcadia with the code SEADOGS50 will also receive $50 toward their power bills.

The "Dog of the Day" program will take place at every Sunday home game this season, where Arcadia and the Sea Dogs will partner to showcase a dog that is up for adoption through a local shelter or humane society. The program will kick off this Sunday when the Sea Dogs host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 1:00 PM.

"The Sea Dogs are proud to partner with Arcadia to once again support the great work of animal shelters throughout the state of Maine," said Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "The program has a track record for finding forever homes for our four-legged friends. We look forward to another successful season thanks to our new partners at Arcadia."

"As a life-saving organization, the ARLGP greatly appreciates Arcadia's commitment to helping people - and pets - across our great state," said Jeana Roth, Director of Community Engagement at the ARLGP.

Arcadia helps Maine residents hit a home run every day by connecting them to local solar farms so that they can help create clean energy for their communities and save money on their power bills. Community solar programs, developed by states like Maine to encourage more renewable energy, provide residents, especially those who don't own their homes, many of the same benefits as installing solar panels on their roof - without any installation, change in utility company, or extra cost to sign up. Arcadia's mission around energy inclusion and giving back to local communities.

Come meet Arcadia and learn about community solar and their other smart energy services at this Sunday's game at Hadlock Field, where we profile our first "Dog of the Day". Arcadia is also offering new members a $50 credit on their power bills. They'll be located to the right of the main gate inside the concourse at Hadlock Field. To learn more about Arcadia, please visit: https://www.arcadia.com.

