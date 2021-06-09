Patriots Allow Early Lead to Fall in 4-2 Loss
June 9, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Erie, Pennsylvania - The Somerset Patriots (20-11) took a first inning lead Wednesday night but allowed four runs late to drop a 4-2 game to the Erie SeaWolves (21-10) at UPMC Park.
Oswaldo Cabrera (4) opened the scoring with a two-run home run two batters into the top of the first inning. From there, the Patriots managed just four total hits the rest of the way.
Somerset carried a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning when the Seawolves got a sac fly from Ryan Kreidler to trim the deficit.
Kerry Carpenter (5) tied the game with a solo home run in the sixth before a run-scoring wild pitch from Keegan Curtis (L, 1-1) in the seventh and a John Valente RBI double in the eighth completed the comeback.
Somerset had runners in scoring position in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, but ultimately failed to score in those opportunities and left seven on base at the end of the night.
Erie relief pitcher Gerson Moreno (W, 3-0) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.
The Patriots and SeaWolves continue their series Thursday night. Right-handed pitcher Luis Gil (1-1, 3.12 ERA) takes the mound for Somerset against Paul Richan (0-0, 5.71 ERA) for Erie. First pitch at UPMC Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots infielder Diego Castillo
(Mike Godlewski Photography)
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 9, 2021
- Taylor Snyder Great Night Not Enough in Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Patriots Allow Early Lead to Fall in 4-2 Loss - Somerset Patriots
- Matera's Massive Day Leads R-Phils in Win Streak - Reading Fightin Phils
- SeaWolves Strike Late, Win Third Straight - Erie SeaWolves
- Walker Dominates, Carpio's 3 RBI Lead Ponies Past Baysox - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Quiet Night at Plate Dooms Bowie - Bowie Baysox
- Sea Dogs Win Third Straight with 5-4 Victory over New Hampshire - Portland Sea Dogs
- Samad Taylor's Eighth Homer Not Enough in Wednesday's 5-4 Loss - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Harrisburg Senators at Richmond Flying Squirrels Postponed Due to Rain Wednesday Night - Harrisburg Senators
- Flying Squirrels and Senators Postponed for Rain on Wednesday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Somerset Patriots - Game Information - Erie SeaWolves
- June 9, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Sea Dogs and Arcadia Team up for "Dog of the Day" Program - Portland Sea Dogs
- Dunkin' Donuts Park Named Best Double-A Ballpark for Third Time by Ballpark Digest - Hartford Yard Goats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.