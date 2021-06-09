Patriots Allow Early Lead to Fall in 4-2 Loss

Erie, Pennsylvania - The Somerset Patriots (20-11) took a first inning lead Wednesday night but allowed four runs late to drop a 4-2 game to the Erie SeaWolves (21-10) at UPMC Park.

Oswaldo Cabrera (4) opened the scoring with a two-run home run two batters into the top of the first inning. From there, the Patriots managed just four total hits the rest of the way.

Somerset carried a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning when the Seawolves got a sac fly from Ryan Kreidler to trim the deficit.

Kerry Carpenter (5) tied the game with a solo home run in the sixth before a run-scoring wild pitch from Keegan Curtis (L, 1-1) in the seventh and a John Valente RBI double in the eighth completed the comeback.

Somerset had runners in scoring position in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, but ultimately failed to score in those opportunities and left seven on base at the end of the night.

Erie relief pitcher Gerson Moreno (W, 3-0) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

The Patriots and SeaWolves continue their series Thursday night. Right-handed pitcher Luis Gil (1-1, 3.12 ERA) takes the mound for Somerset against Paul Richan (0-0, 5.71 ERA) for Erie. First pitch at UPMC Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

