SeaWolves Final Homestand Begins Friday

August 30, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





SEAWOLVES VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Adult Replica Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans (Ages 15 & older) will receive a SeaWolves adult replica jersey.

Happy Hour: Fans can enjoy $3 specials on select domestic draft beers exclusively in the Bud Light Beer Garden until 7:05 p.m.

Fast Play Friday: Fans 18 & older can listen for the Fast Play Friday key word to text to win great prizes courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Pre-game Autograph Session presented by Plyler Entry Systems: Before the game, meet C. Wolf and a SeaWolves player in the Team Store to get an autograph.

SATUDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 - Gates open at 5 p.m. | First pitch at 6:05 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Night: The SeaWolves will thank the fans with over $10,000 in prize giveaways throughout the game. At least 10 fans will walk away with a brand new Ariens Snow Blower.

Post-game Fireworks: After the game, fans will enjoy Zambelli fireworks set to the classic game show themes. Fans can purchase a light up product from the SeaWolves Team Store for just $5 to watch the fireworks on the field in front of the SeaWolves dugout.

McDonald's Friends & Family Night: Fans can purchase 2 SeaWolves game tickets, 2 SeaWolves caps and 2 McDonald's Extra Value meals all for as low as $20. Note: Value Meal coupons can be redeemed at Erie area McDonald's locations.

Pre-game Autograph Session presented by Plyler Entry Systems: Before the game, meet C. Wolf and a SeaWolves player in the Team Store to get an autograph.

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway: As fans exit the ballpark, they will receive a free 2019 SeaWolves magnet schedule thanks to Crime Victim Center

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 - Gates open at 5 p.m. | First pitch at 6:05 p.m.

Post-game Fireworks: After the game, fans will enjoy Zambelli fireworks set to the hits of John Mellencamp thanks to Bonnell's Auto Group. Fans can purchase a light up product from the SeaWolves Team Store for just $5 to watch the fireworks on the field in front of the SeaWolves dugout. FINAL FIREWORKS SHOW OF 2018 AT UPMC PARK.

Faith & Family Night: Bring your church group out to the game and celebrate your faith at the ballpark. Enjoy fellowship and fun. Contact the SeaWolves group ticket department and ask about our group and hospitality options for the event. Presented by Bonnell's Auto Group.

Scratch & Win Sunday: The first 500 fans in attendance get a free Wendy's Scratch & Win card. Every card is a winner.

Family Fun Day: Erie Federal Credit Union members can use their Platinum MasterCard, debit card, or show their member ID to buy a regularly priced Sunday ticket and receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog and fountain drink with each ticket purchased. Must be presented at time of purchase. Limit four per member.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 - Gates open at 12:30 p.m. | First pitch at 1:35 p.m.

Regular Season Finale: It's the final SeaWolves game of the 2018 season on Labor Day.

Buck Day: Fans can enjoy Smith's hot dogs, popcorn, 12 oz. Pepsi fountain drinks and select domestic draft beers for just $1 each! Presented by Budweiser and Rocket 105.

