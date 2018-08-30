One If by Land, Eight If by Sea(Wolves): Erie Spoils Sens Home Finale 15-7

The Erie SeaWolves defeated the Harrisburg Senators 15-7 Thursday night at FNB Field. The Senators close the home slate with a record of 38-30.

Erie scored a run in the second and three more in the third to take a 4-0 lead.

The Senators cut the lead to one with three in the bottom of the fourth. Dan Gamache hit a two-run double to drive in a pair and Jake Noll hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 4-3.

Erie scored five runs on three hits, two walks and an error in an eight batter fifth. They tacked on another three runs in the sixth to up 12-3.

The Senators scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth on five singles.

Erie responded with their final three runs in the seventh when Isaac Paredes hit a three-run home run to left in the sixth to put the 'Wolves ahead 15-6.

Raudy Read capped the night's scoring with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth as Erie won 15-7.

Wil Crowe (0-5) allowed nine runs, five earned, across four and a third innings. Alex Faedo (3-6) earned the win with five innings of three run ball.

The Senators played their final home game in front of a crowd of 6,190.

"We had a nice crowd for the last game of the season. This is a baseball town with a history of winning," Senators manager Matt LeCroy said. "The people around here are great, from the front office to the fans. It's fun to be here. The people around here treat our players and staff well."

The Senators finish their home schedule 38-30, with 13 of the victories walk-off wins.

"The players understood how to fight and I'm glad they were able to do that this season at home. I'm really excited about what I saw this summer, from the young guys that have come up to the older guys that were here," LeCroy said. "It was fun and I hope it was fun for the fans here because I know the guys came out and gave it everything they had."

The Senators begin their final series of the season Friday night with game one of a four-game set at the Richmond Flying Squirrels. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Diamond. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Harrisburg 96.5 & 95.3 FM and 1400 AM or at www.cbssportsharrisburg.com beginning at 6:50 p.m.

