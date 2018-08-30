Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #136 - Rumble Ponies (63-72) at Yard Goats (62-71) - 7:05 PM

August 30, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





"I'm very proud of my area around the plate. I don't want anyone messing with my dirt." -Jorge Posada

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(63-72), 4th Eastern Division, 12.0 GB

(New York Mets)

HARTFORD YARD GOATS

(61-71), 5th Eastern Division, 12.5 GB

(Colorado Rockies)

Thursday - 7:05 PM

Dunkin Donuts Park- Hartford, CT

RHP Nabil Crismatt (8-5, 3.86) vs. RHP Rico Garcia (6-2, 2.47)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

LAST GAME RECAP: The Rumble Ponies scored first, but only scored once more in a 6-2 loss to Hartford Wednesday at Dunkin Donuts Park. Joey Terdoslavich homered for the second straight night, while Justin Dunn tossed six innings of three-run ball. Will Toffey had Binghamton's only multi-hit effort.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Nabil Crismatt prepares for his 18th Eastern League start of the season and second since a monthlong stint with Las Vegas (AAA). The Colombian allowed a season-high 12 hits in his return to Double-A, allowing five runs on five hits at New Hampshire. The Eastern League Mid-Season All-Star faces the Yard Goats for the third time this season.

TERRIFIC TERDOSLAVICH: After a 1-for-4 night, Joey Terdoslavich is batting .346 in August. The former big leaguer has racked up 8 HR & 24 RBI during the month with 15 multi-hit performances.

NO CLUTCH KNOCKS: The Rumble Ponies are hitless in their last 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position, dating back to Monday.

CLEAN THIEVES: Hartford stole five bases on five tries in Wednesday's game. They rank second in the Eastern League with 139 stolen bases.

HUMP DAY HORRORS: Binghamton finished with a 6-16 mark on Wednesday's, the worst day of the week this season.

TEAM WHIFFS: All ten Rumble Ponies who had an at-bat on Wednesday struck out at least once in the loss.

FIELDING FOLLIES: Binghamton committed two errors Wednesday for the third time in the last six days. The Rumble Ponies have a 1-4 mark in their last five two-error games and have made 102 blunders this season.

POWER PONIES: The Rumble Ponies have hit 19 home runs over the last 14 games, including 11 in the last six. In the 14 games prior to this stretch, the Rumble Ponies totaled just three long balls. Binghamton has the fourth most home runs in the Eastern League (112).

AGAINST THE GOATS: Heading into their final duel, the Yard Goats have a 12 games to five lead in the season series. At one point, Hartford has rattled off nine straight wins against Binghamton, including seven straight at Dunkin Donuts Park.

THE ROAD STOPS HERE: Thursday serves as Binghamton's final road game of the 2018 season. The Rumble Ponies are 28-40 away from NYSEG Stadium this season.

UP NEXT: The Rumble Ponies return home to host the Portland Sea Dogs in the final four games of the 2018 season. Friday's series-opener starts at 7:05 PM at NYSEG Stadium.

Eastern League Stories from August 30, 2018

