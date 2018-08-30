Yard Goats Season Finale Win Near 'Pitcher-Perfect'

HARTFORD- Held hitless for 6 2/3 innings by starter Nabil Crismatt, the Hartford Yard Goats scored an unearned run off the Binghamton right-hander in the eighth inning for a 1-0 win Thursday night in front of a capacity crowd of 6,850 in the home finale at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Hartford (62-71) ended the season series against the Mets' affiliate at 13-5 and split the four-game series.

The Yard Goats finished the home season with a Connecticut professional baseball franchise record attendance, 408,942. Those numbers included 47 sellouts, 19 consecutive sellouts and 28 capacity crowds.

Crismatt had allowed four base runners on three walks and an error, until Sam Hilliard broke up the no-hitter with a two-out single in the seventh inning off the wall in right-center. Drew Weeks started the winning rally in the eighth with a lead off single. With one out, pinch hitter Omar Carrizales reached first on a throwing error by shortstop Andrew Ely. Second baseman Andres Gimenez then attempted to nail Weeks at third on the same play, but his throwing error enabled Weeks to score the game's only run.

Meanwhile, after Hartford starter Rico Garcia pitched five innings of three-hit baseball, relievers Brian Moran, Logan Cozart and Matt Pierpont retired 12 straight, including nine on strike outs. Cozart's flawless eighth inning earned him his eighth victory (8-6), while Pierpont added to his franchise single season saves record with his 30th and finished off the staff's eighth shutout of the year.

The game featured two emotional moments for the sellout crowd. Hartford police officer Jill Kidik, who suffered a near-fatal stab would answering a call in May, was honored in the third inning and received a standing ovation. After the game, the Yard Goats players and staff went on the field to thank the fans, evoking another ovation, with a reminder it's just 32 weeks until the home owner.

The Yard Goats wrap up their 2018 season with four games in New Hampshire, starting Friday night at 7:05.

The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and streamed on newsradio1410.iheart.com and MiLB.com. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park for their 2019 season opener against New Hampshire, Thursday, April 11 at 7:05 PM.

Binghamton 0-3-3Hartford 1-2-0

WP: Logan Cozart (8-5)

LP: Nabil Crismatt (8-6)

S: Matt Pierpont (30)

T- 2:19

A- 6,850

