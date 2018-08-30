Sea Dogs Announce 2018 Team Awards

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, presented their annual team awards before the season finale at Hadlock Field on Monday night. The team awards are voted on by the fans and are handed out in four different categories: Most Valuable Player, Pitcher of the Year, 10th Player, and Citizen of the Year.

Most Valuable Player - Josh Ockimey (.254, 15 HR, 56 RBI in 90 games)

Ockimey appeared in 90 games with the Sea Dogs from April 17-August 3, hitting .254 (79-for-311), 15 HR, 56 RBI, 19 2B, 2 3B, 59 BB, .370 OBP, and .473 SLG. Josh still ranks third in the Eastern League in walks and is among the Top 10 in on-base and slugging percentage. Ockimey had 15 multi-hit games and 12 multi-hit games and blasted the team's first grand slam on April 19th vs. Hartford. Ockimey is a native of Philadelphia, PA and was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 5th round of the 2014 June Draft. Currently, he is appeared in 22 games with Triple-A Pawtucket with 5 homers and 15 RBI.

Pitcher of the Year - Matt Kent (11-8, 3.50 ERA in 26 games/22 starts)

Kent is tied for second in the Eastern League with 11 wins and ranks third in ERA at 3.50. Matt began the season as a reliever, compiling four scoreless appearances before becoming a full-time starter on May 6th. With his win on August 29th vs. New Hampshire, Kent became the first Sea Dogs starter to win four straight starts this season. Kent was an Eastern League All-Star and made his Triple-A debut with Pawtucket on July 26th. The Texas native is 11-8, 3.50 ERA (53 ER/136.1 IP) in 26 games/21 starts with 117 strikeouts.

10th Player Award - Jordan Weems (4-3, 4.14 ERA, 5 saves in 33 games)

Weems is just his third season as a pitcher after starting his professional career as a catcher from 2011-16. In 33 games with Portland this season, Weems is 4-3 (19 ER/41.1 IP) with 45 strikeouts in 33 games, going five-for-seven in save opportunities. The Georgia native has been scoreless in 23 of 33 outings with Portland, after starting his season in High-A Salem (0-0, 0.68 ERA). Weems made his Triple-A debut on July 29th with the Pawtucket Red Sox.

Citizen of the Year - Nick Lovullo

Lovullo volunteered for various community appearances at local schools and participated in multiple baseball clinics held at Hadlock Field. Nick could often be found at the autograph table in the concourse before games and signing more autographs along the picnic area and at the first base gate after games. Lovullo appeared in 58 games with the Sea Dogs this season, hitting .203 with 2 homers and 14 RBI. Nick was a 20th round pick by the Red Sox in the 2016 June Draft out of Holy Cross.

The Sea Dogs conclude the 2018 season on Thursday night, taking on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) at Hadlock Field.

