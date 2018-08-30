Erie SeaWolves vs. Harrisburg Senators - Game Notes

August 30, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (61-74, 6th PLACE WEST, 14.0 GB) VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (68-64, 3RD PLACE WEST, 8.5 GB)

RHP ALEX FAEDO (2-6, 4.91 ERA) VS. RHP WIL CROWE (0-4, 5.32 ERA)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 30 * 7:00 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

FNB FIELD * GAME #136 * ROAD GAME #70 * NIGHT GAME #96

Tonight, the SeaWolves play their final road game of the season as they take on the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) in the final game of a four-game series at FNB Field. The Senators plated three runs, two with two outs, in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday as they took down the SeaWolves 5-4. The loss was Erie's fifth straight and dropped the 'Wolves to 1-7 on the current nine-game road trip...Righty Alex Faedo takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his 12th start with Erie and his final start of 2018. It is his second start against the Senators. Harrisburg beat Faedo on August 14. He allowed six runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings in the game. Faedo snapped a six-game losing streak in his last start at Bowie on August 24. In the game, he allowed a run on three hits with no walks while establishing a new career-high with 10 strikeouts. Erie won the game 10-2...Righty Wil Crowe takes the mound for Harrisburg making his fifth Double-A start and second against Erie. The SeaWolves beat Crowe on August 13. In the game, he allowed four runs on five hits in five innings. Crowe took his fourth straight loss in his last start against Akron on August 25 allowing five runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts in seven innings of work.

FRIDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - UPMC PARK - 7:05 P.M.

RHP Spenser Watkins (1-1, 4.22 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Dowdy (3-8, 6.22 ERA)

SATURDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - UPMC PARK - 6:05 P.M.

RHP A.J. Ladwig (4-1, 2.31 ERA) vs. RHP Zach Plesac (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

SUNDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - UPMC PARK - 6:05 P.M.

RHP Beau Burrows (10-9, 3.96 ERA) vs. LHP Sean Brady (7-7, 4.70 ERA)

MONDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - UPMC PARK - 1:35 P.M.

RHP Matt Manning (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Matt Whitehouse (4-1, 2.40 ERA)

- Harrisburg leads the season series over Erie 9-3. The SeaWolves and Senators meet 13 times in 2018.

- Erie catchers have combined to throw out 63 of 131 potential base stealers. Jake Rogers leads the league (49-for-87), throwing out potential base stealers 56.3% of the time. Rogers threw out his 48th of the season last Wednesday and set the Erie single-season record for runners caught stealing.

- The SeaWolves have held a lead in 97 of 135 games played this season.

- The SeaWolves are sixth in the league with a 4.00 team ERA. Harrisburg is third with a 3.72 team ERA.

- The SeaWolves are tied for second in the league with a .262 team batting average. Harrisburg is tied for eighth in the league with a .248 team batting average.

- Erie pitchers have struck out 1140 hitters which is second in the league behind Trenton.

- The SeaWolves are 31-43 against the Western Division and 30-31 against the Eastern Division.

- John Schreiber is second in the Eastern League with 17 saves.

- Josh Lester leads Erie with 19 home runs and 70 RBIs.

- Danny Woodrow leads the SeaWolves and is third in the league with a .313 batting average.

-The SeaWolves are 32-37 in games played away from UPMC Park this season, while only being 29-37 at home.

Eastern League Stories from August 30, 2018

