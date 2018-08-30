Crismatt's Gem Can't Save Ponies in Finale

August 30, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





HARTFORD, CT - Rumble Ponies starter Nabil Crismatt took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning, but the Rumble Ponies were held to three hits and committed two errors on one play to allow the game-winning run in the eighth in Binghamton's 1-0 loss to the Hartford Yard Goats on Thursday night at Dunkin Donuts Park.

With Drew Weeks on first in a scoreless game, pinch-hitter Omar Carrizales hit a sharp grounder to first. The potential inning-ending double play ball shot through Joey Terdoslavich's legs and trickled into shallow right. Second baseman Andres Gimenez tracked the ball down and threw towards third in attempt to nab Weeks. Andrew Ely tried to spear the throw on the infield, but the ball short-hopped him and bounced into left, allowing Weeks to scamper home.

Crismatt had dazzled before Binghamton's defense stumbled in the pivotal eighth inning. The righty walked three of the first ten batters he faced, but stepped out of trouble to keep Hartford off the board. His final out of third opened a stretch of eight straight put down. The only holdout was Scott Burcham, who reached on a throwing error by Ely in the sixth.

Crismatt's no-hit bid came to an end in the seventh. After notching the first two outs, Sam Hilliard stroked a single off the wall in right.

Binghamton's bats failed to come alive for their right-hander. The Rumble Ponies mustered three hits in Rico Garcia's five innings and failed to get a run across. Garcia, Brian Moran, Logan Cozart, and Matt Pierpont held the Ponies hitless in their final 13 at-bats of the game.

Crismatt (8-6) took the hard-luck loss, allowing one unearned run over 7-1/3 innings of work. He struck out six and allowed two hits.

The Rumble Ponies (63-73) open their final homestand of the season on Friday against the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday at 7:05 PM. RHP Harol Gonzalez takes the mound for Binghamton. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:50 PM and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton went 3-6 on their season-long nine-game road trip...the Rumble Ponies suffered their 10th shutout loss of the season...Binghamton finished their road schedule with a 28-42 record

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.