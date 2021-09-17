SeaWolves Announce Charitable Donation from Wonders Night at UPMC Park

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that Wonders Night at UPMC Park generated a donation of $25,500 to the event's non-profit partner, NoticeAbility. The donation is the highest charitable amount raised on a game day in SeaWolves team history.

The money raised from the event came from an exclusive VIP session with The Wonders, an autograph session with The Wonders and an on-field jersey and memorabilia auction.

Earlier today, SeaWolves Team President Greg Coleman and Assistant GM of Communications Greg Gania virtually presented a giant check to Dean Bragonier, Founder and Executive Dyslexic of NoticeAbility, and the Board of Directors of the organization.

"On behalf of The Wonders, myself, Tom Everett Scott, Ethan Embry and Steve Zahn, we are so grateful for the SeaWolves and all of Erie for creating this special opportunity to give back to NoticeAbility. In doing this event, we encouraged our dyslexic students to feel like they're all a part of our band, The Wonders!" Johnathon Schaech, actor and board member of NoticeAbility said.

NoticeAbility is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping students with dyslexia identify their unique strengths and build self-esteem. They incorporate the neuroscience of dyslexia, the best practices of special education, and the power of EdTech to construct enrichment curricula and instructor training programs for global distribution. For more information about NoticeAbility or to get involved, visit https://www.noticeability.org/.

