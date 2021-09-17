Beer Festival Set for FirstEnergy Stadium on October 23

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils invite beer lovers to our Beer Festival at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, October 23rd. The event will run in the Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza from 1pm - 3pm during the Battle of the Bands contest. Join us at the ballpark to relax, enjoy some entertainment, and sip on some of your ice-cold favorites! Tickets here: https://bit.ly/3hIPFXM

The Battle of the Bands is a free event, but for only $15 guests will receive a beer sampling cup and access to two hours of up to 40 different beer flavors. In addition to well-known ballpark beers the beer fest will feature beers from local Pennsylvania breweries including some right in Berks County.

R-Phils concessions will also be open for guests to enjoy their favorite ballpark foods. It's one of your final chances to get a perfectly cooked Berks hot dog and crispy fries at America's Classic Ballpark this year. College sports will also be shown on the TVs during the afternoon, so there is entertainment for everyone!

With a huge outdoor space, FirstEnergy Stadium is the perfect place for guests to enjoy a beautiful fall afternoon with their friends and family. Don't miss an opportunity to get some fresh air on one of the final warm weekends of the year. Get your tickets to the Saturday, October 23rd beer fest here: https://bit.ly/3hIPFXM

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins or all information.

