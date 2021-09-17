Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels

ERIE SEAWOLVES (62-54, 9.0 GB SW Div, 3rd) VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (56-54, 12.0 GB SW Div, 3rd)

RHP REESE OLSON (1-1, 5.79 ERA) VS. RHP TRENTON TOPLIKAR (2-7, 5.08 ERA)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 / 6:05 PM / UPMC PARK

GAME #117 / HOME GAME #58 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 VS. RICHMOND, 4:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-7, 4.72 ERA) VS. LHP MICHAEL PLASSMEYER (3-8, 5.04 ERA)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 VS. RICHMOND, 1:35 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (4-6, 6.24 ERA) VS. RHP AKEEL MORRIS (6-0, 4.04 ERA)

LAST GAME

The Erie SeaWolves picked up their seventh shutout win of the season on Thursday night at UPMC Park, blanking the Richmond Flying Squirrels 3-0. Beau Brieske tossed six scoreless frames in his final start of the season, and Andrew Navigato knocked his third home run of the season to lead off the night for Erie. Infielder Dane Myers saw his 13-game hit streak come to an end, going 0-for-4 at the plate with a strikeout. The pitching staff held Richmond to only five hits, and only allowed one batter to reach second base. There were no walks in the game. Brieske capped his 2021 season with a strong performance. The 23-year-old punched out four batters over six scoreless innings, and only allowed four hits. Only one Richmond batter reached scoring position. Erie handed things to Chavez Fernander after the sixth inning, and rode with the right-hander for the rest of the night. Fernander tossed three scoreless innings with four strikeouts for Erie, and only allowed one hit.

