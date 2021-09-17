September 17, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 17, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS EXPLODE FOR 14 RUNS LAST NIGHT - After the Hartford Yard Goats scored 14 runs on Wednesday night, the Portland Sea Dogs gave them a taste of their own medicine in their 14-3 victory on Thursday night. Portland plated 11 runs in the top of the second inning, the most in an inning this year. In the top of the second inning, Ryan Fitzgerald reached on a one-out triple to the rightfield corner. Cameron Cannon singled him home and the game was tied, 1-1. Jeisson Rosario then singled down the left field line. Tyreque Reed brought home Cannon with a base hit, and Portland took the lead, 2-1 Devlin Granberg then singled to left field and Triston Casas drew a walk, loading the bases. Ronaldo Hernandez drilled a three-run triple to right field and the Sea Dogs continued to lead, 6-1. Hudson Potts ripped an RBI double to left field and it was 7-1 Portland. The Sea Dogs loaded the bases for the second time in the inning and Tyreque Reed drove them all home with a bases clearing double and it was 11-1 after the second inning. Hudson Potts also blasted his 10th homer of the year in the fourth inning.

PLAYOFF DREAMS DASHED - Despite the victory last night, the Sea Dogs were officially eliminated from a playoff spot in the Double-A Northeast League. Since the Somerset Patriots defeated the Akron RubberDucks, Portland will not be able to have one of the top two winning percentages, the requirement for the championship series next week. Portland's final game of the season will be Sunday, September 19th at 1:05pm at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

WINCKOWSKI AND MENESES EARN TEAM AWARDS - Joey Meneses was named this year's Most Valuable Player for Portland while Josh Winckowski was named Pitcher of the Year. Joey Meneses appeared in 50 games for the Sea Dogs in 2021 before he was promoted to AAA Worcester Woo Sox on July 17th. He led the club with a .303 average, was second in RBI (43) and ranked third in doubles (22). Meneses recorded a 12 game hitting streak from June 13th to July 8th and had a .452 batting average during that time (19-for-42) with eight doubles, three home runs and 19 RBI. Josh Winckowski started a team high 19 games for Portland this season posting a 7-3 record with a 4.35 ERA (45 ER/93.0 IP). The 23 year-old right hander leads the Sea Dogs in games started (19), innings pitched (93.0) and strikeouts (83). Among the Double-A Northeast League, Winckowski ranks second in games started, third in wins and winning percentage (.700), fourth in ERA, innings pitched and average (.258).

ON THE MOUND - RHP Josh Winckowski makes his 20th start of the year for the Sea Dogs tonight. He pitched out of the bullpen 9/12 vs Binghamton and tossed 1.0 shutout inning allowing one hit and striking out one. He walked one batter. Winckowski Has faced the Yard Goats four times this year and is 3-0 with 2.75 ERA. He has pitched 19.2 innings allowing six runs on 11 hits while walking six and striking out 17. Winckowski holds Hartford to a .157 batting average.

